People contemplating suicide soon will have an easier number to remember to seek help.
Instead of having to remember a 10-digit 800 number, callers will only have to dial 9-8-8 to talk to someone who can help.
Federal legislation designating 988 as the three-digit dialing code for the Lifeline was signed into law in October 2020, according to the suicide prevention website. The U.S. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) and Vibrant Emotional Health launched the Lifeline on Jan. 1, 2005.
The National Suicide Hotline Designation Act was the outcome of many years of activism by the mental health community for the creation of an easy-to-remember telephone number that would increase accessibility of the Lifeline. The Federal Communications Commission has required telephone providers to make calling to the Lifeline via 988 accessible by July 16, 2022.
The website said access to 988 will be spotty until July, but a call made from a cell phone in Kendallville on Friday reached the suicide hotline. But a call from a landline in Albion did not go through.
If the number is not currently working in your area, the hotline can be reached by dialing 1-800-273-8255.
Indiana currently has four Lifeline affiliated call centers, but depending on call volume, the call may be answered by a call center from another state.
In 2020, 45,679 calls were received from Hoosiers seeking help, an increase of 6.7% from 2019 totals.
Of the 45,679 callers, 12,561 — 27.5% — pressed the number “1” to be transferred to the Veterans Crisis Line.
Suicide is a local issue.
Through April 26, Noble County has recorded six suicides through the first four months of the year, according to the Noble County Health Department, putting it on pace for 18 for the calendar year. Noble County had five suicides in all of 2021, and a three-year high of nine in 2019. From 2019-2022, Noble has averaged seven suicides per year, or one suicide for every 6,805 residents.
Through May 4, DeKalb has had four suicides, according to its health department. DeKalb had eight suicides in 2021 and has averaged 5.3 suicides per year from 2019-2022, a per capita rate of one suicide for every 8,098 residents.
Also through May 4, Steuben County had recorded one suicide. It’s three year high was in 2020 when there were 10. Steuben has average 6.3 suicides per year from 2019-2022, a per capita rate of one suicide for every 5,461 residents — the worst such rate in the four-county area.
LaGrange County has not had a suicide this year, according to that county’s health department. The county’s three-year average was 3.3, and it’s per capita rate during that three-year span was best at one suicide per 11,861 residents.
Indiana’s per capita rate in 2020, the last year for which data was available, was one suicide for every 6,744 Hoosiers.
Noble County’s current pace of suicides has Noble County Coroner Lisa Strebig concerned.
“It’s very worrisome to me,” she said. “I don’t want anybody to go through that pain.”
Strebig said more work needs to be done regarding the misplaced stigma of mental health. No one bats an eye when a patient goes to an oncologist to treat a cancer diagnosis, and people should feel the same away about someone with mental or emotional issues wanting to see a counselor or therapist.
“We just need to bring mental health (awareness) to the public,” Strebig said. “It’s something that needs to be addressed.”
Suicide is the No. 11 cause of death in Indiana, but No. 2 for Hoosiers aged 10-34, according to the Bowen Center.
The Bowen Center has a crisis walk-in policy at all of its local offices.
“You can walk in at any time for a crisis appointment,” Bowen Center Clinical Social Worker Rhonda Hall said.
People who walk in are evaluated by the Columbia Suicide Severity Rating Scale questionnaire.
After the risk level has been assessed, and as long as a suicide attempt isn’t imminent, counselors will help the individual create a safety plan.
“It helps you identify what your triggers are and what are you supports,” Hall said.
She described the plan as a sort of cheat seat of phone numbers and people to call if the suicidal thoughts return. She recommends people put that sheet on their refrigerator.
Emergency dispatchers are often at the front lines when suicidal people don’t know who else to call.
“We get calls from suicidal people,” Noble County E-911 Executive Director Shellie Coney said. “They are very difficult.”
Dispatchers receive special training on these calls. Officers are dispatched to talk with the person, and Coney said most callers welcome the interaction.
“They want somebody to talk to,” Coney said. “All they’re wanting is help.”
Some police officers have become beneficiaries of special Crisis Intervention Team training, which better equips them with how to handle people who may be at their mental or emotional breaking point.
“You’re just trying to find common ground,” DeKalb County Sheriff Dave Cserep said. “Find something to connect with them.”
Vibrant Emotional Health, the administrator of a grant which funds the suicide prevention project, works with its partners, the National Association of State Mental Health Program Directors (NASMHPD), National Council for Behavioral Health and others to manage the project, along with Living Works Inc., an internationally respected organization specializing in suicide intervention skills training.
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is independently evaluated by a federally funded investigation team from Columbia University’s Research Foundation for Mental Hygiene. The Lifeline receives ongoing consultation and guidance from national suicide prevention experts, consumer advocates, and other stakeholders through the Lifeline’s Steering Committee, Consumer/Survivor Committee and Standards, Training and Practices Committee.
Hall said suicides in general are on the rise, and that if someone tells you they are feeling suicidal, you should take it very seriously.
She also said if you are concerned someone you know may be suicidal, there is no harm in asking them. Asking a person if they are suicidal, whether they are or not, won’t make them suicidal, she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.