ANGOLA — Angola Early Learning Center invited the Trine University band to perform for the children Wednesday morning.
The aim of the performance was to teach the kids on different musical instruments and the way to play them.
“The children can explore the instruments and see what they sound like,” said ELC Director Jami Hubbard.
She said that experiencing the size, texture, and sound of the musical instruments for the kids interested in real life objects at this stage of their development solidified their knowledge of the area.
In addition, said Hubbard, it was a good opportunity for ELC to collaborate with other organizations in the community, and the Trine band, as some of the participants of it were education majors, was just a suitable option.
“And Trine was such an easy fit,” she said.
Jackie Siders, assistant teacher, who was the first to come up with the idea of the performance as her son Nathan Siders, is senior at Trine and plays vibraphone in the band, said music played a big part in the Montessori system.
“I figured, what better opportunity do we have than having a trained band right here in our town to come and inspire our kids to learn music,” said Siders.
Nathan Siders said they came to play Christmas music for the kids and to show them what musical instruments they played.
Siders’ girlfriend, Samantha Dorn, Trine junior, playing trombone in the band, said she came because she spent a lot of time with Siders family, and because she liked to play music and wanted to show that “trombones are fun instruments.”
Evan Holman, a sophomore, who played the tuba, said he decided to participate because it seemed like a fun time. Education major Carrianne Thomas, Trine junior, playing trombone, noted that she enjoyed teaching and playing music.
“It’s really important to show the kids different instruments and just teach them, and I enjoy teaching,” she said.
For the performance that was held in the corridor of the ELC, the kids brought hand-made jingle bells bracelets and maracas, and they played them adding sound and dimensions to the band performance.
Along with learning about the musical instruments and how to play them when the band members circled the classes to show that to the kids, ELC students also got an idea of how to behave during the performance.
Some of them were scared before the performance because as they said they thought it was going to be very loud.
Hubbard instructed them to close their ears if the sounds of the music were too loud for them. She also reminded them to clap after the first musical composition, and after the second and the third ones the kids already started clapping on their own.
The kids also sang along the verses of the songs they recognized, such as “Jingle Bells, “and it was visible that they recognize the melody, too, and can create a similar rhythm with their bracelets and maracas.
The performance reached its educational and inspirational purposes. One of the kids, Amara Snyder, 4, said after the concert that she liked it, and she wanted to play violin in the future.
