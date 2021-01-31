Unemployment rates improve
NDIANAPOLIS — Unemployment in northeast Indiana continues to move back toward prepandemic levels, according to the state’s estimates for December 2020, but other labor data still lags behind.
The report issued Wednesday by the Indiana Department of Workforce Development showed many counties in northeast Indiana in the 3% range.
LaGrange County’s unemployment rate was 2.8% in December and 2.1% the year prior. LaGrange County was tied for the seventh-lowest unemployment rate in the state.
The next lowest unemployment rate was in Steuben County at 3.2% in December, compared to 2.3% in 2019 and 3.8% in November.
DeKalb County’s unemployment rate was 3.3% in December compared to 4.0% in November and 2.5% in December 2019.
Noble County’s unemployment rate was 3.9% in December, an improvement over 4.8% in November but down from 2.8% in December 2019.
All local counties out of red ratings
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana mostly dropped out of red ratings for COVID-19 spread this week, while northeast Indiana sits in all orange after another week of improving coronavirus numbers.
Steuben County made the drop from red to orange this week, while the other three counties saw some improvement, but not enough to improve another step to yellow.
Statewide, only five counties remain in red for very high spread of COVID-19, while the majority of the state — 79 counties — sits in orange, and eight counties have improved to yellow ratings.
Steuben County improved a color rating from red to orange, representing high spread of COVID-19, because its test positivity rate fell below 15% this past week.
The region’s other three counties — DeKalb, LaGrange and Noble — all remain in orange, although they’re improving enough to get close to yellow ratings if that improvement continues.
Trine will build new residence hall
ANGOLA — Trine University’s new, 96-bed residence facility will be named Fabiani Hall to honor the many contributions made by members of the Fabiani family to the university.
The university’s Board of Trustees approved the new building, with a cost of $5.5 million, at its Oct. 9, 2020, meeting.
Dante Fabiani, a 1938 Tri-State College graduate who went on to become president of the Crane Co., a plumbing fixtures maker/manufacturer, was a member of the Board of Trustees from 1967-1985, serving as chair for several years.
The new residence building, due to open in fall 2021is located near the Ryan Tennis Center, will feature apartment-style residences similar to the university’s Reiners and Stadium residence halls. Carpeted rooms, comfortably accommodating two students, will include a private bath and air conditioning.
DeKalb officials choose jail architect
AUBURN — The DeKalb County Commissioners have chosen the Elevatus architecture firm of Fort Wayne to design a new county jail.
New Commissioners Mike Watson and Todd Sanderson voted to hire Elevatus in a in a 2-1 decision Monday morning at the DeKalb County Courthouse. Commissioners President William Hartman voted “no.”
Elevatus designed the DeKalb County Community Corrections Center that opened in February 2020. The jail is likely to be built near the Corrections Center, which is located on new Potter Drive, north of S.R. 8 at the west edge of Auburn.
Watson made a motion to hire Elevatus for a fee not to exceed $925,000.
The existing jail in downtown Auburn was built in the mid-1980s. It has been plagued by overcrowding and by structural issues caused by settling.
Hartman said DeKalb County Sheriff David Cserep II “ very strongly favored” Elevatus, which was a major factor in the commissioners’ choice.
Dana closing Albion plant in spring
ALBION — Dana Light Axle Products recently notified the Indiana Department of Workforce Development that it’s closing its service parts and export packaging center at 401 E. Park Drive, Albion.
The Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification from plant manager Mike Zunk is dated Jan. 20. The WARN notice says the permanent layoffs affect about 43 full-time employees and 30 workers employed through temporary services companies. Layoffs will take place April 30-May 31.
“The decision to close the Albion plant was difficult but ultimately necessary in order to maximize Dana’s ability to be competitive within difficult market conditions,” according to Zunk’s letter.
Workers don’t have bumping rights, but may be offered jobs at other Dana plants, according to Zunk’s letter.
Albion Town Manager Tena Woenker said there are dozens of open positions at other firms in town if people are looking to stay employed in Albion.
Festival poster features Roaring ’20s
AUBURN — The 2021 Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival poster will celebrate the Roaring ’20s, featuring “Women behind the Wheel.”
Festival poster artist Amanda Peet and Leslie Peel, executive director for the ACD Festival, unveiled the new poster design last weekend.
This marks the 65th anniversary for the festival, which is scheduled for Aug. 28-Sept. 5 in Auburn.
Peet, a graphic artist and resident of Auburn, estimated she worked approximately 100 hours to create this year’s poster, including many hours of research.
The car from which Peet drew some of her inspiration for the artwork — a 1927 Auburn Cabriolet — is displayed year-round at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum in Auburn.
The 2021 poster will go on sale this spring at the ACD Festival office, the ACDA Museum and neighboring The National Automotive and Truck Museum. Proceeds from the sale of the posters support the museums and the festival.
Steel Dynamics upbeat about 2021
FORT WAYNE — Top executives of Steel Dynamics Inc. gave a positive forecast for 2021 in a telephone conference with investors Wednesday.
“We’re anticipating a remarkable year, in all honesty,” said Mark Millett of Auburn, president and chief executive officer for the steel company, which is DeKalb County’s largest employer.
“As we discuss our business this morning, you’ll find that we are positive heading into 2021, considering underlying steel fundamentals, and confident in our unique earnings catalyst,” said Theresa Wagler, SDI’s executive vice president and chief financial officer.
DeKalb County is home to SDI’s first steel mill, built in the mid-1990s southwest of Butler, and its neighboring New Millennium Building Systems factory. One of the company’s OmniSource metals recycling stations operates on Auburn’s south side.
“All three of our operating platforms performed well in 2020 and in the fourth quarter, with the steel metals recycling teams achieving their best quarterly performance of the year,” Wagler said.
“Even more remarkable, our flat-rolled steel mills achieved utilization of 97% through the year,” Millett said. The Butler mill produces flat-rolled steel.
Morrow to lead foundation board
AUBURN — Barbara Olenyik Morrow has been named president of the DeKalb County Community Foundation Board.
As the foundation’s president, Morrow said she welcomes the opportunity to promote its mission.
This year marks the foundation’s 25th anniversary. Since its creation in 1996, donors have helped build more than $21 million in permanent and nonpermanent endowment funds that grant over $500,000 a year to worthy local causes.
