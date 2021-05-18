ANGOLA — Angola Common Council discussed changes in fees for curbside municipal waste service rates on Monday.
The city has a new agreement with Republic Services of Indiana that will see an increase in cost for waste pickup for municipal residences and facilities over the next five years.
“There is an automatic cost increase built in and it’s based on the water sewer trash cost index that the census bureau compiles,” said Clerk-Treasurer Deb Twitchell. “And it’s an average of the previous five years, which is 3.4% every year.”
This is different from previous agreements that involved yearly cost increases based on a municipal cost index.
Under the new agreement, waste pickup will cost the city $15.99 per unit in 2021 and increase about 55 cents per year starting 2022.
Council members considered how best to address this new cost.
At the recommendation of Councilman Dave Martin, the council voted to increase residential rates from $14.75 to $16 and revisit this cost annually.
“I know it’s significant, but we may hold the line for a couple of years after that,” said Martin. “I’m afraid that we’re just starting to see the tip of inflation.”
This new rate will be set by an ordinance that the council plans to introduce at the next Common Council meeting and first take effect on July 1.
The council also greenlit new infrastructure projects, including the installation of a new streetlight on the corner of Westwood Drive and North Gerald Lett Avenue and reconstruction of East Gilmore and West South Streets.
City Engineer Amanda Cope said the city has received a Community Crossings Grant that will provide over $343,000 to be used toward street reconstruction projects that are currently out for bid.
Mayor Richard Hickman also announced the appointment of Jeff Gaff as the new superintendent of the city Wastewater Department. Cory Ritter will be Gaff’s assistant superintendent.
The next council meeting is June 7.
