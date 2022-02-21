ANGOLA — Teams from 17 high schools contended for scholarships and cash prizes at the 45th annual High School Mathematics Competition hosted by Trine University on Wednesday.
A total of 163 students, competing in elementary and advanced divisions, took part in the event. High schools from Indiana, Ohio and Michigan were represented.
The competition consisted of individual and team events for students, with first through third places recognized in both categories. Cash awards were given to the teachers of the top three teams to be used toward math education at their school.
A team from Penn High School in Mishawaka, Indiana, consisting of Derick Shi, Janet Yu, Allison Yu and Zichu Wang, won first place, earning renewable $3,000 scholarships toward tuition at Trine University for each member and a $500 cash award for teacher Paul McClelland.
Jaxson Miller, Brock Reschly, Roselynn Gutierrez and Joseph Keyser of Northridge High School in Middlebury, Indiana, earned second-place honors, providing a $250 cash award for teacher Simone Powell.
St. Joseph High School in South Bend, Indiana, with team members Joshua Culver, Samuel Thomas, Emmanuel Thomas and Thomas Belcher, took third place. Teacher Brett Goodwin received a $125 cash prize.
Jaxson Miller of Northridge High School won the top individual award, earning a renewable $5,000 scholarship toward tuition at Trine University. Second place went to Derick Shi of Penn High School, and third went to Kevin Wang of Northridge.
Preston Gascho of Northridge won the top individual elementary award. Second place went to Grace Wang of Penn High School, and Jacob Sheridan of Northridge won third place.
