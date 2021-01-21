Two people arrested on Wednesday
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Wednesday.
• Dekota A. Dollar, 24, of the 6400 block of C.R. 6, Hamilton, arrested in the 500 block of South West Street on felony charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of a hypodermic needle and misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish and possession of paraphernalia.
• Justin M. Veden, 31, of the 300 block of South West Street, arrested on Hickory Lane at Calvary Lane on a felony charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident and misdemeanor driving while suspended with a prior.
