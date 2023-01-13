ANGOLA — The application for a special exception to operate a confined animal feeding operation in eastern Steuben County is now scheduled for a hearing on Monday, Jan. 23.
In the weeks since the matter was first to go before the Steuben County Board of Zoning Appeals, opposition is mounting against the proposal. In addition, the Steuben County Highway Department has posed questions that indicate much road improvement will be required if traffic — particularly semis — increase greatly and pose harm to the gravel roads surrounding the property that would be used to access the facility.
The BZA will hear the application made by Noah and Emma Schmucker, along with Michael and Martha Schmucker and Wagler & Associates on Jan. 23, which is rescheduled from December. It is the only agenda item, and Schmucker paid to have the special meeting.
Schmucker is a producer who has been operating cattle operations that straddle the Indiana-Ohio border some 40 years. He has applied for a permit for a special exception from the BZA for a confined feeding operation that would actually be classified as a confined animal feeding operation under Indiana law, based on the size of the operation.
The operation being proposed would raise 8,000 beef cattle in four barns. The operation would bring in calves that weigh about 200 pounds and feed them out to 700 pounds, at which time they are shipped out to another operation that’s not in the region, said information written by Wagler & Associates, which is hoping to diversify its portfolio into agriculture, said a letter from Wagler.
The matter was supposed to go before the BZA in December but due to errors on application paperwork, it was postponed.
The permit application that was originally before the BZA had the name of one of the parties involved and a parcel number incorrect. That’s since been changed.
The original file for the petition with the BZA had only one letter that could be considered an objection, pointing out that the nearby Black Creek, which drains into Hamilton Lake, already carried animal waste to the lake, said testing by the Steuben County Lakes Council.
In the time that has passed, opposition has grown from neighbors and lake associations in or near the watershed. Many have cited studies that claim CAFOs significantly reduce property values of neighbors, depending on their proximity to the operation.
Associations are urging their residents to write letters to the BZA and attend the meeting. People for or against the proposal will have three minutes to speak apiece.
Meanwhile, a letter to the BZA from Steuben County Highway Engineer Chip Porter said roads near the facility as well as culverts might have to be upgraded. The letter implied that the existing gravel roads were not adequately sized to handle cross traffic from semis.
"This is a rural, local, low-volume road," Porter said on Friday.
Some of the solutions might require upgrading roads in the area to asphalt and widening them. As a rule of thumb, the typical cost of construction of an asphalt road is $1 million a mile.
Based on their findings, the BZA could make approval of the request contingent on requirements such as costly road upgrades.
Schmucker Group currently operates at least one cattle operation near the Indiana-Ohio border, in the Metz area. Schmucker Group and their family members own a number of properties in that area, which is predominantly rural.
Information on file with the Steuben County Plan Commission said Schmucker Group has been farming in Steuben County for some 40 years. The operation is based in nearby Edon, Ohio.
The proposed CAFO would be in the 2200 block of North C.R. 1000E, right near the Ohio border. Two parcels would be combined into one to accommodate the operation.
Because there would be more than 1,000 cattle other than mature dairy cows, the operation would fall under the Indiana Department of Environmental Management’s definition of a CAFO.
“IDEM designates farms as confined feeding operations (CFOs) when they maintain large numbers of animals in spaces covered with less than 50% vegetation for 45 days or more during the year. The number of animals is based on the size and feeding habits of particular species since this determines the land size and sewerage system needed to safely dispose of their manure. Generally, large farms with at least 300 dairy cows, 600 swine or sheep, or 30,000 poultry are designated CFOs,” said information published by Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business. “The term ‘CAFO,’ for concentrated animal feeding operation, is often mistakenly used to describe all major farms, but these are actually a subset of CFOs with substantially larger numbers of animals (such as 700 dairy cows, 2,500 swine or 125,000 poultry).”
In addition to local zoning codes CFO operators must get a permit from IDEM due to the waste generated by the operations.
Permits for CFOs are reviewed by IDEM staff for approval. IDEM engineers review designs and drawings and conduct inspections prior and during construction of new buildings and manure storage structures.
Information from Wagler says the waste generated by the operation will be composted in the buildings where the animals are housed. The information says the buildings can store up to 180 day’s worth of waste. The application also says waste will be hauled off site by a certified applicator, presumably to spread it on fields.
The project is reported to involve an investment of $10 million, with an additional investment of $650,000 in equipment.
Information from Wagler says preliminary applications for permits with IDEM have been made. The information says it will not complete the permit application process until local approval is granted.
