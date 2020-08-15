Gas company installing main in Angola
ANGOLA — Starting Monday, the gas company will be installing a gas main at McKinley Street and West Mill Street.
The project is set to continue through Monday evening.
Traffic in the area will be down to one lane and could cause delays so people are asked to avoid the area during the project.
Angola to begin street micro-sealing
ANGOLA — Weather permitting, the Angola Street Department will begin micro-sealing work the week of Aug. 17.
Roads to avoid include Kelly Green Drive, Bagpipers Way, Coronet Street, Springhill Drive and Crestview Drive.
Traffic will be restricted to one lane and parking restrictions will be enforced. Information will be given to homeowners in the area by Pavement Solutions.
Correction
Due to incorrect information provided to The Herald Republican, Denille Conklin, a board member of The Vine Early Learning Center, was incorrect.
The Herald Republican regrets the error.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.