ANGOLA — Steuben County Commissioners approved Labor Day weekend law enforcement security at Crooked Lake beach at their Monday afternoon meeting.
A full-time Steuben County Sheriff’s confinement officer would be eligible for the overtime duty. A confinement officer, already employed by the county, can be assigned at the same rate and approximately the same duties for the one-time job.
County Park Superintendent Frank Charlton and assistant superintendent Kylee Harris requested beach security for the last big weekend of the summer season.
Commissioner Ron Smith told the parks team he wants the officer to consider it part of an experimental program. He said the commissioners would like to “know what kind of confrontations we are going to have.”
Charlton said often unruly beach guests “thumb their nose” at attempts by park administration to enforce rules. He said it would be best to have a security officer on site wearing a police uniform.
Steuben County operates a camp, beach and the 4-H park at Crooked Lake, spanning 73 acres. The beach is heavily used in the summer time, especially on the weekends.
Harris said she would like to see a regular security patrol at the Crooked Lake beach next summer.
The board also discussed the possibility of not hiring a new county GIS coordinator. While two applications have been received for the job, neither of them meets the minimum requirements, said Commissioner Lynne Liechty. The position has become increasingly technical.
Steuben County GIS is administered through Schneider Geospatial. The national company has offered to fill the gap with an employee that could work in Steuben County as needed and online support, said county human resources director Crystal Dadura.
“They have the backing staff to do it,” said Liechty. “More counties are going to that now than ever before.”
Dadura has polled county employees on their opinion of doing away with a dedicated county GIS employee.
“The consensus is they are on board,” she said.
Schneider will be contacted to make a formal presentation to the commissioners at an upcoming meeting.
In other business, the commissioners approved the placement of Kathy Vaughn on the Steuben County Board of Health. Vaughn meets professional and political requirements for the post, and was recommended by health office administrator Alicia van Ee.
• Approved the expenditure of around $14,000 for 18 inches of stone and construction of a walkway at the Clear Lake beach front owned by the county. The existing stair steps will remain in place. The work is the first of a three-phase, three-year project. The county owns 1.62 acres and 230 frontage feet on Clear Lake.
• Discussed preliminary budgeting for 2020 that may include looking at county employees’ benefit packages.
• Heard about a road safety audit that will be conducted in late August at Old U.S. 27 and C.R. 800S. Any recommendations for highway updates to improve safety will be reported to the commissioners, said county highway engineer Jen Sharkey.
• Learned from Emergency Management Director Randy Brown that the county has been certified storm-ready for the 12th year in a row by the National Weather Service. The certification runs through 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.