HUNTINGTON — Indiana State Police troopers will be shutting down north and southbound lanes of Interstate 69 between the Warren exit, the 278 mile marker, and the Markle exit, mile marker 286, in Huntington County at approximately 10 a.m. today for approximately one hour.
All traffic will be diverted off the interstate at these two exits.
The temporary detour route for all northbound thru-traffic is north on S.R. 5, east on U.S. 224 to I-69.
Temporary detour route for all southbound thru-traffic is west on U.S. 224, south on S.R. 5 to I-69.
This closure is necessary to assist utility crews that are having to pull electrical power lines across the interstate to restore power related to a crash last night.
The closure is expected to last for approximately one hour if all utility work goes well.
*An update to this release will be sent out when traffic flow has been restored.
