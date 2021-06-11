Four people arrested by police on Thursday
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail on these initial charges following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Thursday. Formal charges, if any, are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Bravilio Gomez-Correa, 23, of the 400 block of East Congress Street, Sturgis, Michigan, arrested north of North Wayne Street and Harcourt Road on a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated.
• Dominick J. Green, formerly of Fremont, arrested on Kimble Street, Orland, on a warrant alleging felony counterfeiting.
• Allen L. Tink, 30, of the 5600 block of East C.R. 100N, arrested at the jail on warrants alleging felony resisting law enforcement using a vehicle and possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor driving while suspended with a prior, leaving the scene of an accident and reckless driving — unreasonable speed.
• Brian E. Villano, 36, of the 1200 block of West Mill Street, arrested at the jail on warrants alleging one count of felony domestic battery against a family member less than 14 years old causing bodily injury and five counts of domestic battery against a family member less than 14 years and intimidation and misdemeanor domestic battery.
