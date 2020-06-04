KENDALLVILLE — Impact Institute has honored several students as 2019-2020 second semester outstanding students in their departments.
Students are listed with their home high schools:
Automotive Technology — Chase Caston, Prairie Heights
Automotive Technology — Jordan Eck, Eastside
Auto Body Collision & Repair — Micah McCoy, Angola
CAD — Solomon Goodwin, DeKalb
Criminal Justice — Grace Patton, East Noble; and Ashlyn Henderson, Angola
Interactive Media — Ryan Wells, East Noble
Cosmetology — Brooke Stewart and Danielle Jaquay, both East Noble
Construction Trades — Manni Hendrickson, Eastside
Culinary Arts — Maya Van Buskirk, Garrett
Electrical, Plumbing & HVAC — Brayton Alley, DeKalb
Marine Service Technology — Kyle Fennell, Westview
Health Occupations Education — Erica Ellert, DeKalb; Kaylee Herrerra, West Noble; and Megan Conley, Prairie Heights
Primary Health Care — Nicole Laney, Angola; Riley Watkins, Lakeland; and Jasmine Carpenter, East Noble
Precision Machining — Briston Jewel, DeKalb
Welding — Andrew Leman, Garrett and Kaleb Woollweever, Central Noble
Perfect attendance
Impact Institute honored these students for perfect attendance. They are listed with their home high schools:
Seniors — Joseph Armstrong, Lucas Caudill, Owentyr Clark, Drake Dangler, all DeKalb; Hanna Grogg, Fremont; Connie Hart, Hamilton; Keagan McCreery and Hunter David Weber, East Noble; Hannah Owen, Central Noble;
Juniors — Rachel Carpenter, Karrah Rarick, Brooke Stewart and Nikoles Wood, all East Noble; Sierra Hatton and Wade Parks, Central Noble; and Adria Rowe, Garrett.
