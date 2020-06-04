Impact Institute Logo

KENDALLVILLE — Impact Institute has honored several students as 2019-2020 second semester outstanding students in their departments.

Students are listed with their home high schools:

Automotive Technology — Chase Caston, Prairie Heights

Automotive Technology — Jordan Eck, Eastside

Auto Body Collision & Repair — Micah McCoy, Angola

CAD — Solomon Goodwin, DeKalb

Criminal Justice — Grace Patton, East Noble; and Ashlyn Henderson, Angola

Interactive Media — Ryan Wells, East Noble

Cosmetology — Brooke Stewart and Danielle Jaquay, both East Noble

Construction Trades — Manni Hendrickson, Eastside

Culinary Arts — Maya Van Buskirk, Garrett

Electrical, Plumbing & HVAC — Brayton Alley, DeKalb

Marine Service Technology — Kyle Fennell, Westview

Health Occupations Education — Erica Ellert, DeKalb; Kaylee Herrerra, West Noble; and Megan Conley, Prairie Heights

Primary Health Care — Nicole Laney, Angola; Riley Watkins, Lakeland; and Jasmine Carpenter, East Noble

Precision Machining — Briston Jewel, DeKalb

Welding — Andrew Leman, Garrett and Kaleb Woollweever, Central Noble

Perfect attendance

Impact Institute honored these students for perfect attendance. They are listed with their home high schools:

Seniors — Joseph Armstrong, Lucas Caudill, Owentyr Clark, Drake Dangler, all DeKalb; Hanna Grogg, Fremont; Connie Hart, Hamilton; Keagan McCreery and Hunter David Weber, East Noble; Hannah Owen, Central Noble;

Juniors — Rachel Carpenter, Karrah Rarick, Brooke Stewart and Nikoles Wood, all East Noble; Sierra Hatton and Wade Parks, Central Noble; and Adria Rowe, Garrett.

