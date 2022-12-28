ANGOLA — Bird seed ornaments are available at the Nature Center at Pokagon State Park.
The price for one ornament is $5, the price for a bundle of three ornaments is $10, and it is $30 for 10 of them. The ornaments were made by the Friends of Pokagon, and all the proceeds will go to the park, too, said Beth Parker, seasonal naturalist at Pokagon State Park.
“Last year they did great bird seed wreaths, but this year they did bird seed ornaments,” said Parker.
The idea of the unusual Christmas gifts to wildlife first came to Pokagon State Park Interpretive Naturalist Nicky Ball, who made bird seed wreaths for her family a few years ago. Two years ago, Friends of Pokagon made a bird seed wreath that they gave away for the Shop With A Cop event.
“We wanted to participate in that, so Nature Center Interpretive Naturalist Nicky Ball said that she had made these wreaths for her family, and she sent a picture to us, and I made a prototype, and it turned out really well, so we gave it to the auction,” said Friends of Pokagon Vice Chair and Associate Professor at Trine University Kelly Trusty.
She said that that first wreath was sold successfully and helped raise money for the Shop With Cops event. The board of the Friends of Pokagon then decided to make more wreaths to sell them as gifts. The first year the board made a hundred of bird seed wreaths that were pre-ordered.
The second year, said Trusty, Friends of Pokagon took preorders again, and that year they sold almost 200 of bird seed wreaths. In the process of making those wreaths the board members realized that it was a very labor intensive process, and they had difficulty finding a place to make more wreaths in the future.
“Cause it takes up a lot of space,” said Trusty.
Being a Trine professor Trusty was aware that the university had a brand-new makerspace that had a great area for lots of people to come together and create things, and she asked Executive Director of innovation One at Trine, Jason Blume, if Friends of Pokagon could use the maker space for three days to do the project.
After the permission was given, Friends of Pokagon realized that it takes three days to make just one bird seed wreath, and that they would not be able to accomplish their plan of increasing the number of wreaths to 300 that would have been ordered by the community because there would not be enough time for that, and so they decided to make the bird seed ornaments instead.
The bird seed ornaments are much smaller in comparison to the wreaths, and it takes seven times less seed to make an ornament. It also takes less time for the ornaments to dry and set, hours as opposed to three days for the wreaths because they are not so thick, said Trusty.
“We decided to make bird seed ornaments because they only take about three hours to make, and we could make hundreds of them very quickly,” she said.
She then invited three of her classes to help with the production of those ornaments, and they absolutely loved it, said Trusty, because they got to watch Christmas movies, drink hot chocolate, and got to get out of class, which was fun for them.
In addition, Trusty’s 150 students who were able to participate in this activity along with Friends of Pokagon board members, and Trine faculty members could count making of the ornaments as a service project for the Friends of Pokagon.
“We ended up making 515 bird seed ornaments,” she said. “It was a great success.”
The goal of the activity is to raise funds for Pokagon State Park to help them enrich the programming that they do and provide more services to the community. Several hundreds of the ornaments were already been sold by the Nature Center this year, said Parker.
Sunflower seed, safflower seed, peanuts and cranberries that were used for this outdoor ornament make them a good outside energy source for the birds, she continued. Parker also remembered that one of the families who bought the ornaments hung them at Pokagon State Park to feed the birds there.
Bird seed Christmas ornaments packaged in gift boxes or gift bags are still available at the Nature Center Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on weekends from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“This year, give gifts that are meaningful to friends, family and feathered friends,” invites Pokagon State Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.