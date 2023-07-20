The Steuben County 4-H Fair runs from July 21-27.
Here is a full schedule of events:
Friday
RPM Trucking, Dump Truck, and Flatbed Division Day – Gates operated by Hamilton Lions Club
8 a.m. to noon – 4-H Livestock Project Check-in, Livestock Barns
9 a.m. – “County Fair” Art Contest Begins, any medium, all ages
12:30 p.m. – 4-H Poultry Show, Rensch Hall
1 p.m. – 4-H Dog Show, Lions Building
5 p.m. – Nacho Dinner by the Lucky Ducks 4-H Club, Lions Building
5:30 p.m. – Opening Ceremonies, Rensch Hall
6 p.m. – Little Miss and Mister Contest and Miss Steuben County Queen Crowning, Rensch Hall
7 p.m. – Truck and Tractor Pulls (bring a lawn chair), Pulling Track
8-10 p.m. – Free Concert: Scotty Butters
Saturday
Boutique and Craft Show Day - Steve Jennings Ecowater Systems Day – Gates operated by Pleasant Lake Lions Club
8 a.m. – Started Calf and Dairy Feeder Consignment Bidding, Started Calf Barn
9 a.m. – 4-H Swine Show, Rensch Hall
9 - 11 a.m. – Open Class Project Check-in, Lions Building
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Boutique and Craft Show, Lions Building Lawn
Noon – 4-H Rocket Launch Rain Date, meet outside Event Center
1 p.m. – Open Class Exhibit Judging, Lions Building
2 p.m. – 4-H Goat Show, Rensch Hall
3 p.m. – 4-H Faceoff Registration Due, Fair Office
4 p.m. – “County Fair” Art Contest Ends
4 p.m. – Open Class Silent Auction for Baked Goods, Lions Building
4:30 p.m. – Free Performance by the Prairie Heights High School Drama Club, Rensch Hall
5 p.m. – Pork Dinner by the Angola High School FFA Chapter, Lions Building
6 p.m. – “County Fair Art Contest Silent Auction Begins, Lions Building
6-8 p.m. – Free Concert: Rekt
8 p.m. – IPRA and Mid-States Rodeo by Diamond J Rodeo Company, Grandstands (8-event show includes: Bull Riding, Calf Roping, Barrel Racing, Steer Wrestling, Saddle Bronc, Team Roping, Bareback Riding, and Cowgirl Breakaway Roping)
Sunday
Miller Poultry Day – Gates operated by Land of Lakes Lions Club
7 a.m. – Pancake & Sausage Breakfast with Biscuits and Gravy by the Steuben County Extension Homemakers, Lions Building
9 a.m. – 4-H Horse & Pony Show (English, Versatility, Speedmanship), H&P Arena
9 a.m. – 4-H Rabbit Show, Rabbit Barn
10 a.m. – 4-H Dairy Feeder Steer, Beef Feeder, Dairy Beef, and Beef Shows, Rensch Hall
1 p.m. – IPRA and Mid-States Rodeo by Diamond J Rodeo Company, Grandstands (8-event show includes: Bull Riding, Calf Roping, Barrel Racing, Steer Wrestling, Saddle Bronc, Team Roping, Bareback Riding, and Cowgirl Breakaway Roping)
2 p.m. – 4-H Sewing Fashion Revue Judging, followed by 4-H Consumer Clothing Judging, Lions Building
4 p.m. – Old Fashioned Games and Contests, all ages: Sponsored by Meijer, Rensch Hall
4-8 p.m. – Chainsaw Carvings by Scott Lepley, Lions Building Lawn
4-8 p.m. – Double H Farms Petting Zoo
5 p.m. – Baked Potato Bar Dinner by The Conquerors 4-H Club, Lions Building
6-8 p.m. – Free Concert: Rae of Light, Rensch Hall
Monday
Big C Lumber Day - Gates operated by the Angola and Hamilton American Legions
9 a.m. – 4-H Started Calf Show, Rensch Hall
11 a.m. – 4-H Horse & Pony Show (Western Pleasure, Halter, Trail, Showmanship), H&P Arena
12-4 p.m. – Wool Spinning Demos by Selph Made LLC
2 p.m. – 4-H Cat Show, Rensch Hall
3 p.m. – 4-H Verbal Communications Presentations, Rensch Hall
4 p.m. – 4-H Sheep Show, Rensch Hall
4-8 p.m. – Double H Farms Petting Zoo
4-8 p.m. – Chainsaw Carvings by Scott Lepley, Lions Building Lawn
4:30 p.m. – Brisket Mac and Cheese Dinner by Fremont Ready, Willing & Able 4-H Club, Lions Building
6 p.m. – 4-H Faceoff, Rensch Hall
Tuesday
Family Fun Day / Steuben County REMC Day – Gates operated by Orland Tigers Youth League, Prairie Heights Football and Wrestling Teams, and the Steuben County Republicans
9 a.m. – 4-H Dairy Show, Rensch Hall
9:45 a.m. – Story Time with the Carnegie Public Library and Farm Bureau, Inc., Lions Building
10 a.m. – Coloring Contest, ages 1-12, Lions Building
10 a.m. – 6 PM – Kids Bounce Houses and Activities by Steuben County REMC, Lions Building Lawn
10:30 a.m. – Kids’ Craft Time, Lions Building
11 a.m. – Kids’ Carnival Games, ages 0-12, Rensch Hall
11:30 a.m. – Paper Airplane Toss, ages 3-12, Rensch Hall
3:30 p.m. – Pedal Tractor Pull by Farm Bureau Inc., ages 3-12, Rensch Hall
4 p.m. – Steuben County REMC Live Line Demo, Lions Building
4 p.m. – 4-H Horse & Pony Show (Speed), H&P Arena
4-6 p.m. – Steuben County REMC Member Appreciation, Lions Building Lawn
4-8 p.m. – Double H Farms Petting Zoo
5 p.m. – Chicken & Noodles Dinner by the 101 Lakes Kiwanis Club, Lions Building
5 p.m. – Kids’ Pet Parade, ages 3-12, & Eating Contests by Farm Bureau Inc., ages 3-12, Rensch Hall (in front of stage)
8-9:30 p.m. – Free Concert, sponsored by Steuben County REMC: The Hubie Ashcraft Band, Rensch Hall
Wednesday
Key Bank Day – Gates operated by Orland Lions Club
9 a.m. – 4-H Tractor Driving Competition, Lions Building Lawn
11 a.m. – 4-H Livestock and Small Animal Skill-a-thon, Lions Building
1 p.m. – Water Games for 4-H’ers, Lions Building Lawn
3 p.m. – 4-H Small Animal Supreme Showmanship Contest, Rensch Hall
4-8 p.m. – Double H Farms Petting Zoo
4 p.m. – “County Fair” Art Silent Auction Ends, Lions Building
5 p.m. – Sloppy Joe Dinner by Cedar Creek Tractor Association, Lions Building
5-8 p.m. – Classic Car and Truck Cruise-In by Everage Motors, Lions Building Parking Lot, Free Gate Admission for all Cruisers
6 p.m. – 4-H Large Animal Supreme Showmanship Contest (Horse), H&P Arena
6:15 p.m. – 4-H Large Animal Supreme Showmanship Contest, Rensch Hall
Following Showmanship – Release of Non-Auction and Non-Block Sale Animals
Thursday
Farmers State Bank Day
8-9 a.m. – Release of 4-H Project Exhibits, Steuben County Event Center
8:30 a.m. – 4-H Champion Pictures, Steuben County Event Center
9 a.m. – Event Center Clean-up
10 a.m. – 4-H Livestock Auction, Rensch Hall
