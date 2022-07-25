ANGOLA — Trine University has promoted Stephanie George to director of human resources.
George joined Trine's Office of Human Resources in 2020 and had served as assistant director of human resources since 2021. In addition to her new role, she will continue as the university's deputy Title IX coordinator.
"Stephanie's responsibilities have grown as Trine University has continued to add new employees to support expanded academic programs and facilities, and she has excelled with each added duty," said Jamie Norton, assistant vice president for human resources at Trine. "I am grateful for her outstanding work and excited to see how she will flourish in this new role."
As director of human resources, George will support the department in areas including university policies and procedures, staffing and recruitment, compensation, benefits, performance reviews, training and development, and human resource information systems.
She will be responsible for employee recruitment and retention, including assisting with interviews and all of the pre-hire process, and onboarding new employees and student employees. She also will be responsible for day-to-day operations of human resources and payroll.
She will assist the assistant vice president for human resources with regulatory compliance in areas of employment law.
Prior to joining Trine, George was senior human resource business partner at Clemens Food Group in Coldwater, Michigan. She had previously worked at Tenneco from 2006-2017 in progressively more responsible positions related to human resources.
George holds a Bachelor of Business Administration with a major in human resources management from Western Michigan University and a Master of Business Administration with a major in human resources management from Northcentral University in Prescott Valley, Arizona.
