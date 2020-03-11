BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Despite rumors circulating, the answer is no, Prairie Heights Community Schools are not closing due to COVID-19 concerns and two students being asked to stay home.
Superintendent Jeff Reed debunked the rumor in a phone call Wednesday afternoon.
"No, we are not closing," he said. "We've talked to the State Department of Health and their recommendation is that we stay open."
Two students were asked Tuesday to stay home for a period of time because they live with a person currently quarantined due to possible exposure to the coronavirus. Reed sent a notice out about the students, one elementary-age student and one middle school student, Tuesday afternoon.
The notice said the students were not directly exposed and no symptoms have been shown in the quarantined person. The state's recommendation was to let the students continue to remain in school since there were no visible signs or symptoms.
"However, for precautionary purposes, we have asked the students to remain at home the next two weeks," the notice said.
Reed said the school is being cautious.
Social media postings of the notice had people speculating on whether school would be closed.
"If anything changes, we will let people know without question," Reed said. "If we were going to close, people would know it without any doubts."
Prairie Heights is taking recommendations from state and local health agencies for preparedness and planning.
Daily sanitizing of commonly touched surfaces such as desktops, door handles, tables and keyboards is being done and additional hand sanitizer has been placed throughout buildings.
For more information out of Prairie Heights or to see copies of the notices sent out, visit the school nurse page, http://bit.ly/3aN3fUh.
