ANGOLA — A new website and app are coming for the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County.
The MSD Board of Trustees approved a new website through Apptegy. The new website was presented and proposed by Metropolitan School District of Steuben County’s Director of Technology, Chantell Manahan.
Apptegy will integrate both a new website and a personalized mobile app to keep all of the MSD community together.
The app will be an MSD “true app and will not a website hosted within a landing page on the app,” said Manahan.
The shortcut icon of the app will be specific to all of the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County and will match the website’s favicon, making it easy to find.
The Apptegy app and will include up-to-date highlights including sports, clubs, events, delays/closings and a daily breakfast and lunch menu. The app will be more geared toward current students, staff members, parents and guardians.
The Apptegy website will be more of a representation of Metropolitan School District of Steuben County and then linked to each individual school. The new app will also include emergency one-way communication helping parents and teachers stay on the same page.
The Apptegy mission is described on their website, “We believe that a great user experience creates positive school experiences. When parents begin the process of enrollment, they should easily be able to find the enrollment button on your homepage. Similarly, staff should be able to find the employee handbook without having to browse through large bodies of text, PDFs or hidden subfolders.”
Along with approving a new website platform the for Metropolitan School District of Steuben County, the school board all approved a new course for Angola Middle School eighth graders.
Beginning next school year Angola Middle School will offer biology for eighth graders for high school credit. The biology course will be the third current course in the Middle School available for high school credit. The other two current courses are computer science and algebra.
Metropolitan School District of Steuben County’s Director of Curriculum and Instruction Schauna Relue requested the approval for students in Angola High School the option to waive physical education if they meet the requirements by the state by participating in a sanctioned sport or marching band and remaining in good standing. The request for this approval comes after the Indiana Department of Education recently approved the availability of such a waiver.
The board approved the waiver and the option will be available as early as this summer.
Relue also received approval of Henry Park students to travel out of state to Sauder Village in Archbold, Ohio.
Stephanie Haynes-Clifford, the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County’s food service director, requested the approval of bread bidding. The MSD food service currently bids on their milk supply. Making the bid and joining a co-op sets the price and availability of the products. Currently their bread supply is provided by Aunt Millie’s but they are cutting ties with schools so the bread availability will become very tricky for future school years.
Haynes-Clifford explained she and her staff are constantly competing with supply and demand for students’ favorite food items like string cheese and Smucker’s Uncrustables. She explained they will watch Gordon Food Service and other similar vendor’s sites to try and get the best prices.
Superintendent Matthew Widenhoefer ended the boarding meeting by congratulating the Angola High School gymnastics’ team on their success at the girl’s gymnastics state meet in Muncie. The team placed 8th at the meet. Widenhoefer gave special praise to senior Ashtyn Evans, who finished her high school gymnastics career as a two-time uneven-bars state champion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.