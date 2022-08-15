INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Secretary of State Holli Sullivan is encouraging K-12 Hoosier students to use their creativity to help design "I Voted" stickers for Indiana’s 2022 General Election.
“Indiana is home to some very talented young artists,” Secretary Sullivan said. “I am excited to see the wonderful and creative designs our students will come up with. ‘I Voted’ stickers have become part of the tradition of Election Day, which voters proudly sport after casting their ballot.”
The competition is open to all Indiana students and is divided into three groups based on age level; Kindergarten – 3rd grade, 4th-8th grade and 9th grade through 12th grade.
An overall winner will be selected for each group in addition to recognition for 2nd and 3rd place entries. The winning designs will be printed and used for official ‘I Voted’ stickers, distributed to Indiana County Clerks for use on Election Day, Tuesday, November 8, 2022.
The sticker design must include the phrase ‘I Voted’ or a representation of the phrase. Entries will be judged on a criteria of the design’s focus on attention to voting, the design’s showcase of Indiana, and the design’s overall creativity.
“With school back in session, this is a fun way to engage students in the democratic process. While most students aren’t yet eligible to vote, we know that familiarity with the elections process is an encouraging factor for people to turn out once they come of age,” Secretary Sullivan said.
Students can download a submission form at https://bit.ly/3pkx6N7 and email their completed design to sticker@sos.in.gov. Entries can also be mailed to the Secretary of State’s office at 200 W. Washington St., Roo 201, Indianapolis, IN 46204. The deadline to submit entries is Sept. 18.
For complete rules and contest information visit https://bit.ly/3pqcbIo.
