ANGOLA — The following seniors at Angola High School were honored with various awards, honors and scholarships Monday:
Sam Adamson
• Indiana Tech: Elite Scholarship
• Trine University: Distinguished Scholarship
• Trine University: Next Door Neighbor Award
• Trine University: Allen Engineering Scholastic Award
Audreyana Antos
• Knights of Columbus Scholarship
• Ball State University: Presidential Scholarship
• Syracuse University: Presidential Scholarship
• Belmont University: Presidential Scholarship
• Top 10% of Senior Class
• National Honor Society Honor Cords
Madison Baade
• Steuben County Community Foundation: John Fiandt Scholarship
• Tri Kappa Scholarship
• American Legion Post #31: General Scholarship
• Angola High School Academic Achievement Award
• University of St. Francis: Trustee’s Scholarship
• Loyola University (Chicago): Trustee’s Scholarship
• Indiana University: Provost’s Scholarship
• Butler University: Academic Scholarship
• University of Indianapolis: Richard G Lugar Scholarship
• NHS Honor Cords
• Health Occupations Education Honor Cords
Aysha Baloch
• University of St. Francis: Founder’s Scholarship
Emma Bercot-Miller
• Trine University: Distinguished Scholarship
• Trine University: Next Door Neighbor Award
• Trine University: Legacy Award
Brenden Bowen
• Trine University: Next Door Neighbor Award
• Trine University: Legacy Award
• French Honor Society cords
• NHS Honor Cords
Coy Brames
• United States Marine Corps: Distinguished Athlete Award
Hunter Brandon
• NECC All-Academic Team
• NHS Honor Cords
Adi Campagna
• Western Michigan University: Pfizer Scholarship
• Bethel University: Merit Scholarship
• Ferris State University: Academic Scholarship
• Indiana Tech: Academic Scholarship
• Finlandia University: Western Great Lakes Scholarship
• Northern Kentucky University: Merit Scholarship
• Wittenberg University: Founders Award
Airoh Cassady
• Butler University: Academic Scholarship
• Indiana University: Dean’s Scholarship
• Valparaiso University: Competitive Academic Scholarship
• Xavier University: Merit Scholarship
• NHS Honor Cords
Rachel Cockroft
• Grand Valley State University: Award for Excellence Scholarship
• Top 10% of Senior Class
• NHS Honor Cords
• HOE Honor Cords
Hannah Conley
• SCCF: Circle of Friends Scholarship
• American Legion Post #31: Nursing Scholarship
• University of Evansville: Dean’s Scholarship
• University of Evansville: Housing Scholarship
• Marian University: St. Francis Academic Scholarship
• University of Indianapolis: Dean’s Scholarship
• IUPUI: Jaguar Excellence Award
• Top 10% of Senior Class
• NHS Honor Cords
• HOE Honor Cords
Alexis Couch
• Pleasant Lake Lions Club Scholarship
• AHS Academic Achievement Award
• Indiana University: Provost’s Scholarship
• University of Alabama: Dean’s Scholarship
• University of Tennessee: Volunteer Scholarship
• Top 10% of Senior Class
• NHS Honor Cords
Bryce Dailey
• Ohio Northern University: Presidential Scholarship
• Trine University: Presidential Scholarship
• Trine University: Next Door Neighbor Award
• Trine University: Legacy Award
• NHS Honor Cords
Zane Davidson
• Trine University: Next Door Neighbor Award
• Trine University: Trine Thunder Award
• Columbia College (Chicago): Dean’s Scholarship
Natalie Denman
• SCCF: Loretta C. and Mary S. Sanders Scholarship
Allyson Ditmars
• 101 Lakes Angola Kiwanis Club Scholarship
• Sons of the American Legion Scholarship
• Butler University: Academic Scholarship
• Butler University: Butler Grant
• Butler University: Indiana Academic Honors Award
• St. John Fisher College: Trustees’ Scholarship
• Top 10% of Senior Class
• NHS Honor Cords
• HOE Honor Cords
Sloan Dunlap
• USMC: Scholastic Excellence Award
• Ball State University: Presidential Scholarship
• Top 10% of Senior Class
• NHS Honor Cords
Kayla Ellis
• Trine University: Trine/AHS Tuition Scholarship
• Trine University: Next Door Neighbor Award
• Trine University: Dual Enrollment Grant
Sam Farnham
• USMC: Semper Fidelis Award for Musical Excellence
• US Navy Enlistment Award/Honor Cords
Jacob Gibson
• NHS Honor Cords
Hannah Hagerty
• SCCF: John W. Kelley Memorial Scholarship
• Angola Professional Firefighters Union Local 3962: AFD Scholarship
• American Legion Citizenship Award
• University of Indianapolis: Horizon Grant
• Mount St. Mary’s University: University Scholarship
Tucker Hasselman
• SCCF: Moody-Goodale Scholarship
• Trine University: Distinguished Scholarship
• Trine University: Next Door Neighbor Award
• Trine University: Allen Engineering Scholastic Award
• NHS Honor Cords
Landon Henderson
• Trine University: Trustee Scholarship
• Trine University: Legacy Award
• Trine University: Next Door Neighbor Award
• Trine University: Opportunity Award
• Trine University: Tuition Incentive Grant
• NHS Honor Cords
Haley Hilyard
• USMC: Distinguished Athlete Award
• University of Toledo: Regents Scholarship
• University of Toledo: Rocket Nation Scholarship
• Indiana University: Provost’s Scholarship
• University of Indianapolis: Merit Scholarship
• Top 10% of Senior Class
• NHS Honor Cords
Jessica Hursell
• Trine University: Trine Thunder Award Scholarship
• Trine University: Next Door Neighbor Award
• Trine University: Cheerleading Scholarship
• University of St. Francis: Academic Scholarship
Missy Hursell
• Purdue University-FW: T/F Scholarship
• Johnson & Wales University: JWU Campus Award
• Trine University: Trine Thunder Award
• Trine University: Next Door Neighbor Award
• Trine University: Legacy Award
Nakita Jolin
• SCCF: Angola Rotary Club Scholarship
• American Legion Post #31: Vocational Scholarship
• AHS Academic Achievement Award
Kaylee Kalaau
• NHS Honor Cords
Kaitlyn Kaufman
• SCCF: Trois Wagner Wilson Nursing Scholarship
• Xavier University: Leadership Award
• Xavier University: Muskie Grant
• Xavier University: Magis Award
• Bradley University: University Scholarship
• Bradley University: Out-of-State Scholarship
• Trine University: Dean’s Scholarship
• Trine University: Next Door Neighbor Award
• Trine University: Dual Enrollment Grant
• Valparaiso University: Honors Scholarship
• HOE Honor Cords
Areeba Kazi
• SCCF: Circle of Friends Scholarship
• Land of Lakes Lions Club Scholarship
• FIST Senior Recognition Award
• Valparaiso University: Presidential Scholarship
• University of Indianapolis: Richard G Lugar Scholarship
• Trine University: Distinguished Scholarship
• Trine University: Next Door Neighbor Award
• Trine University: Pre-Health Track Award
• Manchester University: Faculty Scholarship
• NHS Honor Cords
Alex Kincannon
• French Honor Society Cords
Gage King
• SCCF: Lilly Foundation Community Scholarship
• USMC: Scholastic Excellence Award
• DePauw University: Merit Scholarship
• Top 10% of Senior Class
• NHS Honor Cords
Hanna Knoll
• Top 10% of Senior Class
• NHS Honor Cords
• HOE Honor Cords
Joel Knox
• SCCF: Circle of Friends Scholarship
• SCCF: Fourever Friends 2011 Memorial Scholarship
• SCCF: Gene E. Kalb Scholarship
• SCCF: Don and Eileen Fulton Nursing Scholarship
• SCCF: Doris and Kermit Rensch 4H Scholarship
• SCCF: H. Pauline Hand Memorial Scholarship
• SCCF: Gerald J. Seagly MSD Scholarship
• SCCF: Glenn, Vera and Estell Sewell Memorial Nursing Scholarship
• SCCF: Leon Huss Memorial Scholarship
• SCCF: Mandel and Lauretta Abrahamer Memorial Scholarship
• Angola Kids League: AKL Scholarship
• Land of Lakes Lions Club Scholarship
• Pleasant Lake Lions Club Scholarship
• Tri Kappa Scholarship
• Cameron Memorial Community Hospital Scholarship
• AHS Academic Achievement Award
• American Legion Post #31: General Scholarship
• American Legion Citizenship Award
• Indiana Elks Most Valuable Student Scholarship
• PHP Scholarship
• Indiana University: Provost’s Scholarship
• Top 10% of Senior Class
• NHS Honor Cords
Will Krebs
• SCCF: Harry W. and Shirley Kelley Scholarship
• NHS Honor Cords
Kassius Lacy
• Trine University: Next Door Neighbor Award
• Trine University: Trine Thunder Award
Taven Larrance
• Sons of the American Legion Vocational Scholarship
• Steel Dynamics, Inc: SDI Scholarship
• Marine Mechanics Institute Scholarship
Gabriel Macknick
• Trine University: Dean’s Education Award
• Trine University: Next Door Neighbor Award
• Trine University: Trine Thunder Award
Rylan Marquardt
• SCCF: Silvia E. Jackson MDS Scholarship
• Ball State University: BSU Alumni Association Legacy Scholarship
• University of Indianapolis: Richard G Lugar Scholarship
• University of Indianapolis: Discovery Award Scholarship
• NHS Honor Cords
• HOE Honor Cords
Hannah Martinez
• SCCF: Angola Rotary Club Scholarship
• SCCF: Doris and Kermit Rensch 4H Scholarship
• SCCF: Steven “Chad” Shively Memorial Scholarship
• SCCF: John Fiandt Scholarship
• SCCF: Cleon and Pauline Throop Scholarship
• Steuben County Crimestoppers Scholarship
• Indiana State Police Alliance: Andrew P Winzenread Scholarship
• Angola Professional Firefighters Union Local 3962: AFD Scholarship
• Huntington University: Trustee Grant
• Huntington University: Matching Church Grant
• Trine University: Next Door Neighbor Award
• Trine University: Trine Thunder Award
• Trine University: Dean’s Psychology Scholarship
• NHS Honor Cords
Teagan Mattox
• St. Mary’s College: Presidential Scholarship
• Butler University: Academic Scholarship
• Top 10% of Senior Class
• NHS Honor Cords
• HOE Honor Cords
Maddie McClanahan
• Indiana University: Provost’s Scholarship
• Indiana University: Pell Promise Award
• DePaul University: Dean’s Scholarship
• Butler University: Academic Scholarship
Jack McClure
• Ohio Northern University: Trustee Scholarship
• Trine University: Distinguished Scholarship
• Trine University: Next Door Neighbor Award
• Trine University: Allen Engineering Scholastic Award
• NHS Honor Cords
Sarah McKinley
• SCCF: Snyder Ivy Tech State College Scholarship
• Land of Lakes Lions Club Scholarship
Deysi Melendez Lozano
• Oakland University: Non-Resident Award
• University of New Mexico: Lobo Undergraduate
Breanna Mendez
• Columbia College (Chicago): Dean’s Scholarship
• Columbia College (Chicago): Faculty Recognition Award
• Columbia College (Chicago): Columbia Scholar Award
Dawson Molyneux
• Sons of the American Legion Vocational Scholarship
• Nathan Deahl Inspirational Student Scholarship
• American Red Cross Scholarship
• Holy Family Episcopal Church: Fr. William Von Vaulkenburgh Memorial Scholarship
• HOE Honor Cords
Jacksyn Nafziger
• Trine University: Dean’s Scholarship
• Trine University: Next Door Neighbor Award
• Trine University: Legacy Award
• NHS Honor Cords
Jayden Nafziger
• Hope College: Presidential Scholarship
• Hope College: Road to Hope Award
• Trine University: Distinguished Scholarship
• Trine University: Next Door Neighbor Award
• Trine University: Legacy Award
• Top 10% of Senior Class
• French Honor Society cords
• NHS Honor Cords
Jayden Nelson
• Hawaii Pacific University: Provost’s Scholarship
• Eckerd College: Academic Achievement Award
• NHS Honor Cords
Lucas Nelson
• Steel Dynamics, Inc: SDI Scholarship
Maddie Oberlin
• Angola Kids League: AKL Scholarship
• Steel Dynamics, Inc: SDI Scholarship
• NHS Honor Cords
Zoie Pearson
• Top 10% of Senior Class
Lucas Peterson
• NHS Honor Cords
Yocelyn Rubio
• Knights of Columbus Scholarship
Blaik Rumsey
• Trine University: Dean’s Scholarship
• Trine University: Next Door Neighbor Award
• Trine University: Dual Enrollment Grant
• Purdue University Fort Wayne: Academic Scholarship
• NHS Honor Cords
• HOE Honor Cords
Emma Schoenherr
• Xavier University: Fr. J Peter Buschmann Award
• University of St. Francis: President’s Scholarship
• Huntington University: Faculty Scholarship
• Indiana Wesleyan University: Faculty Scholarship
• NHS Honor Cords
• HOE Honor Cords
Andrea Smith
• Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen Award (school winner)
Katie Smith
• SCCF: Circle of Friends Scholarship
• NECC All-Academic Team
• St. Mary’s College: Presidential Scholarship
• Xavier University: Trustee Scholarship
• University of Indianapolis: Dean’s Scholarship
• Valparaiso University: Presidential Scholarship
• University of Evansville: Dean’s Scholarship
• University of Evansville: Housing Scholarship
• Marian University: St. Francis Scholarship
• Top 10% of Senior Class
• NHS Honor Cords
• HOE Honor Cords
Samantha Sonner
• SCCF: Mary Jane Kruse Memorial Scholarship
• Ball State University: Presidential Scholarship
• Top 10% of Senior Class
• NHS Honor Cords
Ashleigh Steffel
• NECC All-Academic Team
• Grand Valley State University: Presidential Scholarship
• Grand Valley State University: Award for Excellence
• Indiana University: Provost Scholarship
• Saint Mary’s College: Presidential Scholarship
• Ball State University: Ball State Scholars Award
• Purdue University: Presidential Scholarship
• Valparaiso University: Honors Scholarship
• Top 10% of Senior Class
• NHS Honor Cords
Sydney Stevenson
• University of St. Francis: Trustee Scholarship
• Grand Valley State University: Lakers Scholarship
• Trine University: Distinguished Scholarship
• Trine University: Legacy Award
• Indiana University: Provost’s Scholarship
• NHS Honor Cords
Katie Stoy
• SCCF: Alfred R. and Joyce E. Gutstein Nursing Scholarship
• SCCF: Doris and Kermit Rensch 4H Scholarship
• SCCF: John and Rita Crimmins Health Occupations Scholarship
• SCCF: Gerald J. Seagly MSD Scholarship
• SCCF: Glenn, Vera and Estell Sewell Memorial Nursing Scholarship
• SCCF: Mandel and Lauretta Abrahamer Memorial Scholarship
• Tri Kappa Scholarship
• Cameron Memorial Community Hospital Scholarship
• AHS: Student Council Scholarship
• Land of Lakes Lions Club Scholarship
• Pleasant Lake Lions Club Scholarship
• American Legion Post #31: Nursing Scholarship
• FIST Senior Recognition Award
• Indiana University: Provost’s Scholarship
• Butler University: Academic Scholarship
• NHS Honor Cords
• HOE Honor Cords
Reece Stuckey
• NHS Honor Cords
Yuwadee Sungkakham
• NHS Honor Cords
Giovanni Tagliaferri
• Trine University: Next Door Neighbor Award
• Trine University: Trine Thunder Award
• Trine University: Dean’s Psychology Scholarship
Kelsie Thomas
• Purdue University: Trustee Scholarship
• Indiana University: Provost Scholarship
• Trine University: Presidential Scholarship
• Trine University: Next Door Neighbor Award
• Top 10% of Senior Class
• NHS Honor Cords
Raegan Thomas
• Trine University: Dean’s Scholarship
• Trine University: Next Door Neighbor Award
• Trine University: Dean’s Education Scholarship
• NHS Honor Cords
Makailah Thompson
• Huntington University: Academic Scholarship
• NHS Honor Cords
• HOE Honor Cords
Madison Toigo
• SCCF: Oaken Bucket IU-PU Scholarship
Trevon Towers
• University of Oklahoma: Sower Award
• Trine University: Distinguished Scholarship
• Trine University: Next Door Neighbor Award
• Trine University: Allen Engineering Scholastic Award
Kane Wagner
• SCCF: Angola Rotary Club Scholarship
• Indiana University: Hudson and Holland Scholarship
• Trine University: Distinguished Scholarship
• Trine University: Diversity Award
• Trine University: Next Door Neighbor Award
Nick Wentz
• US Marine Corp Enlistment Award/Honor Cords
Charlie Wright
• Sons of the American Legion Scholarship
• Xavier University: Presidential Scholarship
• Xavier University: Magis Award
• Xavier University: Muskie Grant
• Xavier University: Queen City Award
• Valparaiso University: Honors Scholarship
• Valparaiso University: College of Health Nursing Scholarship
• Anderson University: Edwards Merit Scholarship
• Anderson University: Science/Engineering Scholarship
• St. Mary University: Madaleva Award
• University of Cincinnati: Phi Theta Kappa Scholarship
• University of Indianapolis: Richard G Lugar Scholarship
• Butler University: Academic Scholarship
• Trine University: Distinguished Scholarship
• Trine University: Next Door Neighbor Award
• NHS Honor Cords
• HOE Honor Cords
