FREMONT — In light of the windy weekend and the EF1 tornado that tore through northern Steuben County early Monday morning, Indiana Department of Homeland Security is asking residents to report storm damage in order to establish a statewide damage assessment.
The severe storms that occurred June 18-21 produced several tornado warnings in other areas, including into Michigan, and resulted in severe flooding in some areas. They damaged or destroyed multiple buildings, caused evacuations and resulted in temporary shelters being erected in counties with considerable damage.
In Steuben County, the high winds that affected Fremont and surrounding areas was categorized as an EF1 tornado Monday afternoon.
That classification came after officials with Steuben County Emergency Management worked with staff from the National Weather Service using ground and aerial photographs taken of damage as well as a review of multiple layers of radar. The final determination wasn’t made until the storm had already passed.
The Steuben County Tornado Siren Warning System did not sound at 3 a.m. when the tornado hit because it does not detect tornadoes and will not automatically activate, said Emergency Management Director Randy Brown in an email.
The system is activated in one of two ways.
One, a spotter calls 911 to report a tornado spotting and 911 activates the alarm or two, the National Weather Service identifies the tornado using its special wind velocity radar and issues a tornado warning, which activates the tornado sirens for the affected county.
“The EF1 tornado that spawned early Monday morning was not detected on NWS’s radar due to being wrapped in rain, and it was not confirmed visually by a spotter to 911 dispatch. As a result, the Steuben County tornado sirens had not been activated,” said Brown.
An EF1 tornado has wind speeds of 86-110 miles per hour.
Brown said the NWS used actual damage photos to determine not only the path the tornado took but also the strength and estimated wind speeds of 100mph, giving it the EF1 designation.
In addition to local public safety crews, Indiana Department of Homeland Security personnel have been deployed to specific counties with damage, including Franklin, Steuben, Jefferson and Monroe counties.
In all, more than 20 counties reported damage thus far.
Residents impacted by the past weekend’s severe weather are asked to call 211 or visit the Indiana 211 website to report any damage and contribute to the statewide assessment.
Indiana 211, along with the local American Red Cross, will be working with the Family and Social Services Administration to help connect Hoosiers with additional services, including temporary housing, food and other essentials.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.