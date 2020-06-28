Editor’s Note: This is the first in a two-part series regarding law enforcement in northeastern Indiana. For the second installment, see the upcoming July 4 issue.
ALBION — Defund the police?
It may be a battle cry in some circles nationally, but it’s not a hot topic in northeastern Indiana.
“Our mayor, along with our (city) council at our June 8 council meeting gave us their support and guarantee not to defund us,” Ligonier Police Chief Bryan Shearer said.
“The only talk I have hear her locally has been in complete support of local law enforcement,” Steuben County Sheriff R.J. Robinson said.
“The ‘Defund the Police’ movement is absolute nonsense and absurd,” Noble County Sheriff Max Weber said. “I have not heard of anyone in our area pushing for defunding. In fact, I have only heard the opposite, such as how much people support the police. Noble County is very pro-police and the communities are very supportive of our efforts.”
The “defund the police” cries have been started in the wake of the recent deaths of African Americans at the hands of police in Georgia and Minneapolis. Some argue that removing some funding from law enforcement would allow for more money to be spent on mental health professionals who may have more success dealing with some of the people police encounter.
Shearer said that methodology has worked in larger communities such as Bloomington, but departments in northeastern Indiana say they have enough manpower — under most circumstances — but none to spare.
“You can’t compare smaller departments with big city departments,” Angola Police Chief Stu Hamblen said.
“I’m not aware of any agency that has excess funding,” Auburn Police Chief Martin McCoy said. “My fear with defunding is it would lead to a reduction of officers, slower service or cuts to service.”
“Defunding the police is not only a bad idea, but dangerous,” LaGrange County Sheriff Jeff Campos said. “This way of thinking will promote chaos and put public safety in jeopardy, not to mention it will promote vigilantism, which will be very dangerous for all.”
A survey of the larger police departments in DeKalb, LaGrange, Noble and Steuben counties finds great similarities in manpower per capita.
Municipal departments in Angola, Butler, Ligonier, Kendallville and Auburn all hover around 2 officers per 1,000 residents, according to 2018 estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau.
The Garrett Police Department did not respond to repeated requests for information.
A general rule of thumb from the data is the larger the city, the lower the per capita ratio is.
Auburn, with an area high of 13,162 residents has budgeted for 25 police officers, a ratio of 1.83 officers were 1,000 residents. The next largest city in the area, Kendallville, with a force of 19 officers, has a ratio of 2.0 officers per 1,000 residents.
The city with the lowest population, Butler, has the highest per capita ratio locally at 2.57 officers per 1,000 residents.
Fort Wayne, with 264,000 residents, has 458 officers for a ratio of 1.73 officers per 1,000 residents.
Sheriff’s departments in northeastern Indiana range from an officer/1,000 resident ratio of 0.46 for Noble County to 0.67 for Steuben County.
Steuben County’s ratio is misleading, however, according to Sheriff R.J. Robinson.
“Our last census lists 34,700 permanent residents,” Robinson said. “However, with 101 lakes and numerous large campgrounds, our spring through fall population doubles and sometimes triples.”
Butler’s numbers may be misleading as well. That ratio equals out to seven full-time officers.
“We have had the same number for the past 20 years, but calls have increased 48% in the past month,” Butler Police Chief Mark Heffelfinger said. “With the current number of officers, we are able to have one per shift with one overlap. If an officer is off due to illness or something, the rest have to work 12-hour shifts to cover.”
The Butler PD’s plight is similar to most northeastern Indiana departments. There are enough officers, but no wiggle room.
And when the proverbial you-know-what hits the fan, most departments struggle.
“For the most part yes,” we have enough officers, Hamblen said. “There are days I could use five more.”
“Coverage is adequate for normal day-to-day operations,” DeKalb County Sheriff Dave Cserep said. “It’s when special events tax the work roster or a 24-hour operation with a high operational tempo that we require assistance from additional agencies. Mutual aid in DeKalb County is how we operate through our more serious incidents.”
“We stay very busy but generally we are able to keep up,” McCoy said.
“When at full staff, we have sufficient staff to provide adequate coverage for our community,” Kendallville Police Chief Lance Waters said. “It would be beneficial to perhaps look at increasing our staff to provide the department with a third detective who would investigate cases, but also would be able to process all crime scene and serve as the evidence manager, a position currently held by an experienced patrol officer.”
The Noble County Sheriff’s Department, which carries the lowest budgeted officer/1,000 resident ratio at 0.46 officers per 1,000 residents, may be the exception to the rule.
“At some point, I can see we will need to add a couple of officers due to our population and the call volume in Noble County increasing,” Weber said.
Weber pointed out that Noble County is the largest county by population but has the fewest number of officers compared to the other three departments in northeastern Indiana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.