Six people arrested by police on Thursday
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after they were arrested by police officers on Thursday. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor's Office.
• Buddy M. Bowman, 62, of the 5200 block of North C.R. 550W, arrested at home on a charge of felony possession of methamphetamine and a fugitive warrant.
• Ashley N. Hess, 29, of the 400 block of South Shoup Street, arrested at the Steuben County Courthouse on a fugitive warrant.
• Thomas R. Jarrell, 74, of the 500 block of C.R. 73, Hamilton, arrested in the 3700 block of East C.R. 500S, Hamilton, on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Moses Johnstone, 49, of the 100 block of Fox Lake Road, arrested in the 200 block of East Gilmore Street on two counts of felony sexual misconduct with a minor.
• Molly M. Schnepf, 41, of the 700 block of East Broad Street, arrested at home on charges of felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor theft and possession of paraphernalia.
• Nolan C. Thomas, 34, of the 100 block of Regency Court, arrested at home on a charge of felony possession of child pornography.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.