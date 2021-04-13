Local officers arrest 5
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Monday. Formal charges, if any, are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Phillip G. Ketcham Sr., 56, of the 900 block of East C.R. 300N, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony invasion of privacy.
• Shanna Ketcham, 55, of the 900 block of East C.R. 300N, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor invasion of privacy and contempt of court.
• Alejandro Pasqual-Matias, 25, of the 900 block of South Darling Street, arrested at home on charges of misdemeanor leaving the scene of an accident and operating a vehicle without a license.
• Lorraina M. Rakes, 21, of the 2200 block of ShadyBrook Drive, Fort Wayne, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Joseph D. Wilcox, 26, of the 2000 block of Walden Drive, Auburn, arrested at the Holiday Woods lake access on charges of felony residential entry and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement, battery and refusal to identify self while stopped by police.
