LAKE JAMES — Low levels of potentially toxic blue-green algae remain showing up in testing at the beach in front of Potawatomi Inn at Pokagon State Park in the first basin of Lake James.
Testing hasn’t revealed any higher levels of the algae on the only other beach tested in Steuben County by the Indiana Department of Environmental Management, which is the main beach at Pokagon in the third basin of Lake James.
These are the only two places tested regularly in Steuben County.
There is a wide variety of algae found in Indiana lakes and streams that are not a problem to humans or animals. However, concentrated levels of blue-green algae are known to cause adverse health effects in humans and animals, said information from the Indiana State Department of Health. In particular, there have been reports of dogs dying after swimming and possibly ingesting water with the algae in North Carolina.
There have been people who live on Lake James who have voiced concern about the health of their pets, but the levels of blue-green algae have yet to hit the advisory level where people are urged to keep their pets out of the water.
At Pokagon, information is posted to inform the public about the potential hazards from blue-green algae, said Tara Wolf, spokeswoman with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.
She said in an email that DNR properties are alerting guests “of alert levels (low risk, advisory, caution, closed) on signage at our beaches, on our property advisory page on the web, and on state park and property Facebook pages as we receive test results.”
Being low risk, the Indiana State Department of Health’s website said, people should not drink the water and should shower after swimming.
The same rating is in place at Sand Lake in Chain O’Lakes State Park, Albion.
At Kunkel Lake in Ouabache State Park in Wells County, the algae was at the advisory level but during the Aug. 13 testing was dropped to the low risk level. Salamonie Lake in Salamonie Lost Bridge West State Recreational Area in Huntington County was also at the low level.
The four levels of risk are low, advisory, caution and beach closed.
Indiana lakes that were at the advisory level were:
• Brookville Lake in Mounds State Recreational Area
• Brookville Lake in Quakertown State Recreational Area
• Cecil M. Harden Lake — Raccoon Lake State Recreational Area
• Hardy Lake — Hardy Lake State Recreational Area
• Monroe Lake — Fairfax State Recreational Area
• Monroe Lake — Paynetown State Recreational Area
• Worster Lake — Potato Creek State Park
The advisory level means swimming and boating are permitted but people should avoid contact with algae. People shouldn’t drink the water and should shower after swimming. Pets should be kept out of the water.
At Mississinewa Lake in Mississinewa State Recreational Area, Miami County, the beach is at the caution level, which means children and immune-compromised individuals should avoid the water. Swimming and boating permitted but avoid contact with algae. Don’t drink the water; shower after you swim. Keep pets out of the water.
None of Indiana’s beaches that are tested by the state are closed.
The concentrated presence of blue-green algae has been linked to some adverse health effects. Factors promoting algal growth include sunlight, warm weather, low turbulence and nutrient sources, such as phosphorus and nitrogen, IDEM’s website said.
Harmful algal blooms, the Department of Health said, are blue-green algae that can produce a toxin, or poison, that can make humans and animals sick. Harmful blooms can have many colors and appear in different forms, making it difficult to tell a harmful algal bloom from non-harmful normal algae. Non-harmful, or green algae, do not produce toxins and are not harmful to human health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.