ANGOLA — Police have released the names of the two boys who were hit by a vehicle, killing one, on Saturday night on C.R. 275N in the Lake James area.
Wayden Bennett, 13, Angola, was the child who was struck and killed, said Mike Meeks, chief deputy of the Steuben County Sheriff's Office.
Ryly Cumings, 12, Angola, was struck and sustained a head laceration. He was treated and released from Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, Angola.
An Ohio woman has been arrested in connection with the crash, which occurred about 8:45 p.m. Saturday near Lake James Golf Club in the Venice Estates area of Lake James.
Hope A. Richmond, 45, Montpelier, Ohio, was located at a residence on S.R. 827 near C.R. 400N early Monday evening and was arrested on two felony counts in connection with the crash. She is facing a charge of Level 4 felony leaving the scene of an accident causing death and Level 6 felony leaving the scene of an accident causing serious bodily injury. No formal charges have been filed as of 9 a.m. today.
Richmond is facing up to 14 1/2 years in prison, 2-12 years for the Level 4 felony and 6 months to 2 1/2 years for the Level 6 felony. She has a prior conviction out of DeKalb County for operating while intoxicated. She served 15 days in jail for that Class A misdemeanor to which she pleaded guilty.
Steuben County Sheriff R.J. Robinson credited an alert public with helping police locate Richmond's Jeep Liberty that was believed to be the suspect vehicle.
Bennett died on Monday at 10:09 a.m. in a Fort Wayne hospital where he had been on life support since Saturday night, his mother posted on social media Monday afternoon.
The boys, students at Angola Middle School, were walking eastbound along C.R. 275N near Lake James Golf Club when they were struck by a vehicle.
It is believed the vehicle never stopped as it headed eastbound. There were no skid marks to indicate braking, police said at the scene as they investigated further on Monday morning.
Cumings received a glancing blow and was thrown into a steep ditch, scattering baseball equipment he was carrying. Bennett took more of a direct hit, police said.
Bennett “gained his angel wings,” Monday morning, his mother posted on social media.
Bennett's mother, Chantel Marie Bennett, posted information on social media about the vehicle involved, which police later identified as a silver 2012 Jeep Liberty.
The mother said the boys were hit as they returning to Cuming's house after playing baseball at a nearby church, presumably Lake James Christian Camp and Retreat, the only religious institution in the vicinity.
“This world will never be the same without my beautiful baby boy. I will never be the same without my beautiful baby boy,” Chantel wrote.
She asked for prayers for Cumings in a Sunday post.
“Please also pray for him for healing in both body and mind,” she wrote.
Counselors were made available to classmates of the boys and staff at Angola Middle School.
Robinson credited a public that was paying attention to traditional and social media for helping bring an arrest.
Police were able to determine the make, model and possible year of the vehicle through the use of parts and paint chips that were found at the scene.
Chad Wise, owner of Complete Collision, a body shop located not far from the crash scene in the 2000 block of C.R. 200W, studied the parts and was able to offer some information on the type of vehicle. That led to police putting out information about the vehicle and the public provided a tip that led police to a residence on S.R. 827 that was the suspect vehicle.
It all came together less than 48 hours after the incident occurred.
In an interview with Richmond on Monday night, she reportedly confessed to the incident, Robinson said. Police were conducting an interview with Richmond again on Tuesday morning.
Police poured resources into the investigation literally starting the minute they arrived on the scene Saturday night.
Police went door-to-door in the Venice Estates neighborhood of Lake James and nearby residences at Country Club Estates on Lake James Golf Club in hopes of getting video security footage but that turned up nothing.
They combed the area for evidence, coming up with the parts from the vehicle.
Matt Kling of the Angola Police Department used a drone on Monday to try to create a three-dimensional map of the crash site, working with Sheriff’s Detective Jordan Trippe. Dense tree cover made the task difficult.
Police learned about the incident after taking a 9-1-1 call from an employee at Mulligan’s, the restaurant at Lake James Golf Club. The employee had been taking trash out to a Dumpster when he or she heard the wreck and went to investigate and found the boys, one in the road and the other in a ditch, Robinson said.
The area where the incident occurred is very hilly and contains many sharp curves. There are no sidewalks or pedestrian/biking paths along the road. The speed limit is 30 mph but the recommended speed in the curves is 20 mph.
Assisting the Sheriff’s Office on Saturday night were officials with the Angola City Police Department, Angola Fire Department, Steuben County Emergency Medical Service and Parkview Samaritan Helicopter.
