WASHINGTON — Indiana Sen. Todd Young is taking issue with a recent terrorism designation in Yemen made this week by President Donald Trump’s administration, stating the move will be counterproductive to peace efforts in the war-torn region of the Arabian peninsula.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced the Trump administration will designate Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen as a terrorist organization, effective the day before incoming President-elect Joe Biden takes office.
The move has raised eyebrows among international humanitarian offices who have been providing aid to the war-ravaged region and drew rebukes from military-minded Republicans on Capitol Hill, including Young, a former U.S. Marine who has been a voice in America’s response in the region.
The Yemeni Civil War, which has been ongoing since 2014, has been widely viewed a proxy war battleground between Middle Eastern powers Saudi Arabia and Iran, with the small nation on the southern tip of the Arabian peninsula caught in the middle of the devastation.
The war zone has been regarded as one of the world’s most serious and ongoing humanitarian crises.
Six years of war between an U.S.-backed Arab coalition and the Houthi rebels have been catastrophic for Yemen, killing more than 112,000 people and reducing infrastructure from roads and hospitals to water and electricity networks to ruins. It began with the Houthi takeover of the north in 2014, which prompted a destructive air campaign by the Saudi-led coalition, aimed at restoring the internationally recognized government.
Most of Yemen’s 30 million people rely on international aid to survive. The U.N. says 13.5 million Yemenis already face acute food insecurity, a figure that could rise to 16 million by June.
The Iranian-supported Houthi rebels rule the capital and Yemen’s north where the majority of the population lives, forcing international aid groups to work with them. Agencies depend on the Houthis to deliver aid, and they pay salaries to Houthis to do so.
Young has previously fought against the Trump administration dropping the label on the Houthis.
“Our foreign policy approach in Yemen should be governed by two overarching questions: First, are we living up to our principles by helping to ease the suffering of the innocent in Yemen? Second, are we helping to advance our national security by taking steps to end, rather than exacerbate, the conflict?” Young said in a statement Monday. “Today’s decision by Secretary Pompeo to designate the entire Houthi movement in Yemen as a Foreign Terrorist Organization accomplishes neither.
“I believe that this designation will further destabilize a war torn country, which is already the home of Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, cut off our ability to continue negotiations toward peace, and will force the many NGOs in Yemen to stop providing lifesaving assistance in the country,” Young said. “This designation comes at the worst possible time as it will prevent the critical delivery of food, medical supplies, and other items necessary to combat both COVID-19 and famine.”
Young went further to state he looks forward to working with the incoming Biden administration to repeal the designation and work toward alleviating hostilities in Yemen.
Young was joined not only but global peacekeeping officials but other Republicans on Capitol Hill in criticism of the development.
U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said the U.N.’s humanitarian operation is huge and the U.S. action “is likely to have serious humanitarian and political repercussions.”
Sen. Jim Risch, the Republican chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and Rep. Michael McCaul, the top Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, expressed concern in a joint statement that without mitigating measures in place the U.S. designation “will have devastating humanitarian impacts.”
“Good intentions must not be eclipsed by significant unintended consequences,” they warned. “Yemen imports 90 percent of its food. In light of near-famine conditions ... this designation will have a devastating effect on Yemen’s food supply and other critical imports unless the executive branch acts now to issue the necessary licenses, waivers and appropriate guidance prior to designation.”
Pompeo said the U.S. would work to maintain aid supply routes to Yemen despite the designation.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
