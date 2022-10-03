AUBURN — Harlee Henney, representing Steuben County, was named 4-H Premier Show of Showmen winner in a competition at the DeKalb County Fairgrounds in Auburn Saturday night.
Henney outscored showmanship champions from six other counties in the annual competition on the final night of the DeKalb County Free Fall Fair. The two-hour event drew a packed crowd to the livestock arena on the fairgrounds.
The contest required entrants to show six different species — swine, sheep, goats, dairy beef cattle, dairy cattle and beef cattle — of animals they had not met before each round began. They were matched up to their particular animal through a drawing moments prior to entering the show ring for the round-robin format.
Henney also won the overall sheep and beef competitions during the event. She has been in 4-H for seven years during which she worked with finished beef, beef, beef feeders, starter calves, scrapbooking and junior leaders.
Her favorite part was the goat competition, having never shown them before. “It was fun — I liked them,” she said.
The swine competition was her least favorite. “Pigs are just a struggle,” Henney said.
After six rounds, her cumulative points put Henney in the winner’s circle at the end of the night.
Her advice to other 4-Hers? “Just work hard, because it will pay off one day, even if it’s not right now. Just keep working because it will one day.”
Grace Kreischer of DeKalb County won titles for swine and goats, while Remi Earnhart of Noble County placed first in dairy beef and dairy categories.
“Confidence, consistency and the ability to make your animal present the best at all times, no matter which species are some of the things that I am looking for,” said judge Marissa Streitmatter of Boswell prior to announcing the winners.
Ten-year 4-H member Carter Manz from Paulding County, Ohio won a separate question category advocating agriculture that did not count in the overall score. Steitmatter asked Manz to describe the attributes of a good sportsman both in and outside of 4-H.
“The key attribute I see is just being a nice person. I think it is very important to be a good winner, but also a good loser. You have to be very humble as a winner, and you have to be very appreciative of all the things you learn when you lose,” Manz said.
“You learn a lot more from losing that winning, and I certainly learned both of these things through 4-H. I’ve learned a lot and I’ve lost a lot. Going through both of these experiences has helped me learn to be a good loser and I’m thankful for all I have learned,” and as a winner, to be kind to people.
Other contestants were Hunter Brown from Williams County, Ohio; Emily Wentland of Defiance County, Ohio; and Tate Bonin representing Allen County. Contestants Anna Schrader from Whitley County and Audre Martin from LaGrange County were unable to attend Saturday’s competition.
“One of the things that was resonating through my mind (during the question category) was the 4-H motto, ‘To Make the Best Better.’ I think that was really represented in this competition tonight,” Steitmatter said.
She added the representatives from northeastern Indiana and northwestern Ohio counties “all pooled together to have some good competition. What you guys are doing by exhibiting is making each other better and you are helping your communities come together and bring that friendly sportsmanship and competition. Congratulations to you for making the best better.”
