ANGOLA — A Butler man was arrested at the Steuben County Courthouse Monday afternoon on two felony drug-dealing warrants after appearing in Steuben Magistrate Court for a hearing in a pending misdemeanor case.
Justin L. Culbertson, 42, of the 200 block of Walnut Street, Butler, allegedly sold drugs to a police informant twice in early 2019. He is charged with Level 2 felony dealing in methamphetamine in one case and Level 2 felony dealing in meth, Level 4 felony dealing in cocaine and misdemeanor dealing in marijuana in the other case. A Level 2 felony is punishable by up to 30 years in prison.
Both alleged drug buys occurred in Angola parking lots, say court documents. The informant wore audio equipment and worked with a team that included Auburn Police Department, Steuben County Sheriff’s Department and the Indiana State Police.
The first drug deal included the exchange of $375 for 14 grams of meth on Feb. 26, 2019, say court documents.
The second deal — on March 18, 2019 — was again for $375. This time, Culbertson allegedly produced a half-ounce bag of meth, another smaller baggie of meth, a bag with a little cocaine in it, some marijuana and one Gabapentin pill. The buyer was instructed to sell the cocaine for $20 to “get his product out there.” During their conversation, Culbertson stated that he had guns with him.
The cocaine charge was enhanced to a higher felony because Culbertson was in possession of guns at the time of the drug deal. The meth charges, also, are high felonies due to the amount of drugs that were involved.
In April 2019, Culbertson was pulled over by Angola police due to a pending felony warrant and was allegedly driving while suspended. He posted $250 bond several days after his arrest on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior. No court dates were set in the case for nearly a year, then on Feb. 14, an initial hearing was scheduled for this Monday.
Culbertson was arraigned by Magistrate Randy Coffey on the Class A misdemeanor charge before being taken into custody while still at the courthouse.
Tuesday afternoon, Culbertson appeared before Coffey again, this time via videoconferencing equipment from the jail. Pretrial conferences in all pending cases will be held on June 15 in Steuben Circuit Court.
Culbertson told Coffey he had his own attorney and asked if he could be released on pretrial probation because he has a family and a business to take care of. Coffey said due to the severity of the cases, that would not be possible. Bail was set at $50,000 for each drug case.
