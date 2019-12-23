INDIANAPOLIS — Unemployment rates were mostly steady in November, with only a few small up and down changes in northeast Indiana's jobless rates.
LaGrange and Noble counties posted small increases, with LaGrange ticking up to 2.6% from 2.5% the month before and Noble increasing to 3% from 2.9%.
In DeKalb and Steuben counties, the jobless rate decreased slightly to 2.8% in DeKalb County from 3% in October and to 2.6% in Steuben County from 2.7% the month prior.
Unemployment rates in all four of the counties are at approximately the same place they were a year ago as numbers have blipped up and down throughout 2019 but not fallen much below that 3% mark.
Still, the current jobless rates are near historic lows for the region, which during the 2000s had a "normal" month-to-month rate in between 5-7%.
Northeast Indiana counties continue to have some of the lowest unemployment in the state, with all 10 counties in the region having jobless rates at or below the state average. Southwest Indiana and south-central Indiana regions also hold that same distinction.
The Indiana unemployment rate ticked up slightly from 3% to 3.2% in November and jobless rates in the four-county area had similarly small changes.
That increase was brought on by both an increase in the number of people unemployed, which increased to approximately 106,000. The labor force also contracted a bit in November, dropping to 3,365,000 workers from 3,377,000 in October.
