ANGOLA — Steuben County is going to get mobile vaccine clinics starting in October.
The Steuben County Health Department is setting up the clinics, using its mobile trailer that it will take to various locales in the county.
"We're gearing up to do mobile vaccines across the county," said Alicia Walsh, administrator for the Health Department.
The mobile clinics will be providing all of the available vaccines for COVID-19. If available, there will also be flu shots provided.
"Flu will be offered it it comes in," Walsh said.
If people wish and the shots are available, they may receive vaccines for COVID-19 and flu at the same time, said Mickinna Lothamer, Steuben County public health nurse.
Lothamer is predicting that the October mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinics will be coming at a time when cases are going to peak again in Indiana.
"Indidna is usually two, three months behind" other hot spots in the nation, she said.
Steuben County offers the Pfizer BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Only Johnson & Johnson requires one shot. The others require two.
Steuben County is offering third doses to individuals who qualify, such as people 65 and older and people with compromised immunities or other underlying health conditions.
Here are the mobile vaccine clinic dates and sites:
• Oct. 4, Vistula Park, Fremont, 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
• Oct. 8, T. Furth Center for Performing Arts, Angola, 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
• Oct. 13, Steubene Township Community Park, Pleasant Lake, noon to 3 p.m.
• Oct. 19, Orland American Legion, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Oct. 22, Steuben County Park and Public Beach, Clear Lake, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Oct. 26, Hudson United Brethren Church, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Oct. 27, Girt Gnagy Memorial Park, Hamilton, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.