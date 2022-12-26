ANGOLA — With the new year just days away and new office holders about to take their seats, swearing in season began last week on the Steuben County level.
Andy Laughlin, who was elected North District county commissioner, was sworn in on Thursday in the Steuben County Clerk’s Office, with Deputy Clerk Sherie Jacquay Worden doing the honors.
“I was excited to be officially sworn into the Steuben County Board of Commissioners on Thursday,” Laughlin said.
The Bible of his grandmother, Marilyn Krouse Bliss, was used for the ceremony. Laughlin replaced Commissioner Lynne Liechty, who chose not to run for a third term, as was promised early in her career.
“I very much look forward to beginning my new job as Commissioner, and have already been preparing by spending the last couple months attending meetings, completing trainings and talking with many local leaders,” Laughlin said.
At the end of the year, he will step down as a building inspector for the county’s Building Department.
(I want to thank (administrator) Clint Knauer and the building department for a great five years. My time there was invaluable in learning about all corners of the county and I’m glad I will get to continue a relationship with them,” Laughlin said.
He also shared his gratitude to other elected officials that have provided guidance.
“Lynne Liechty for her grace and kindness in passing the torch,” Laughlin said. “She has already helped me make many more local, regional and state contacts that will be extremely beneficial. I wish her all the best in her next endeavors.
“Wil Howard, Commissioner President, and Rick Shipe, Council President, for reaching out and getting me up to speed on current projects and issues. Their efforts to make this a smooth transition are sincerely appreciated,” Laughlin continued.
He also thanked the voters for electing him in a primary where he was clearly viewed as the underdog but through persistent campaigning, was able to win that race then go on to win the general election.
“And thank you again to all of the voters who put their trust in me. I am still humbled and honored to be chosen for this position of service to you,” he said.
Another set of newly elected and reelected officials will be attending a swearing in ceremony on Thursday in Steuben Superior Court at 3:15 p.m. Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, who has announced her candidacy for the Republican nomination for governor in 2024, will be doing the honors. She is also swearing in officials earlier in the afternoon in Allen County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.