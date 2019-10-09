ANGOLA — No vote was able to be taken, but opinions expressed by Angola Common Council members Monday about vacating Gale Street to build a new addition to the Steuben County Courthouse indicated they would not be in favor of the proposal.
Steuben County Commissioners Lynne Liechty, Ron Smith and Jim Crowl along with Judge Allen Wheat, Magistrate Randy Coffey and Judge William Fee presented to the council Monday to gauge opinions on whether closing Gale Street for an expansion of the courthouse would even be approved.
“We are here tonight because we would like to partner with the city in an attempt to do an improvement to our county court system,” said Smith.
The Steuben County Courthouse has long needed an update to be compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act and to address the lack of space in the facility. Security is also a big issue.
The study on an expansion to the courthouse, Liechty said, has been 10 years in the making.
“This was a unanimous vote to go this way,” she said.
Closing Gale Street, she said, would give the sheriff’s department direct access to drive into the addition. There would be a separate elevator for the department as well as the public. It would also increase handicapped parking.
“This is a project that is really a generational project, a legacy project,” said Fee. “We need this for our court system.”
The desire is for a safe environment for individuals coming to court, families of offenders, families of victims, everyone involved in the court process, Fee said.
“We need to ensure safety for our staff,” he said. “We need to, above all else, be aware of the law regarding ADA compliance and be in compliance with that law.”
Fee said from the county perspective there are many reasons to do the project.
“We are going to do this,” he said. “This is something that will go forward, one way or another, whether it’s Gale Street or not Gale Street, a different approach, plan B or plan C.”
He wants to see departments like probation, community corrections and others all brought back under one roof.
When he spoke, Wheat said in order for those involved in the courts in some way to do their jobs, they need to be in close proximity of one another.
“We have simply worked with experts and were told this is the most viable way,” Wheat said.
Coffey said alternatives to Gale Street could be building an entirely new building, which would mean abandoning the courthouse entirely and “it becomes a museum or a flea market or something,” or into the park which would mean losing the park.
“If we don’t go to Gale Street, we have to do something more drastic,” he said.
Todd Zeiger from Indiana Landmarks said an addition to the current building would be much preferred to abandoning the current courthouse and building in a new location.
“We support the conversation in adding onto the courthouse,” he said. “We think the conversation is a positive one.”
Zeiger said they’ve heard rumor that people say you can’t add onto a historic building, and the courthouse is on the National Register of Historic Places, but a respectable addition is preferable to abandoning the building.
Zeiger said the county could, perhaps, build more of a u-shaped addition, building some on the rear of the building and then using a portion of the green space to the east. The windows on the east side of the courthouse could stay, as there would be terrace-style space between the addition and the original building.
His advice was to look at both ways, including potentially not closing Gale Street.
City Wastewater Superintendent Craig Williams said he hasn’t heard anyone in the city say an addition isn’t needed.
However, he said from a plan review standpoint, when other projects and developers come before the city to do any change in infrastructure, they bring plans, profiles, images of what the project will look like and more.
“I mean no disrespect, but colored rectangles on a county GIS map don’t come to the same scrutiny as other developers,” he said. “Wanting to change the look of the city, from a plan review standpoint, this hasn’t scratched the surface of what we’d expect of other developers.”
Liechty said if the city were willing to close Gale Street, they would come again and present with plans.
Pleasant Township Trustee Lawnie “Mike” McClelland said he is in agreement with those speaking against the project.
“Any building attached to the courthouse will overshadow the old jail and create traffic flow issues,” McClelland said.
In doing some quick math, Councilman Joe Hysong asked Jack Daniel, architect with MartinRiley, about using the square footage in the green space that would better accommodate the structure without closing Gale Street instead of the 8,200 square-feet of the road.
“I keep going back to you guys having 20,000 square-feet,” Hysong said. “I’m a realist and that park is not visited a lot ... you have 20,000 square-feet there to build a structure.”
It’s a park that does still have meaning to Hysong, he said, as he met his wife on the sidewalk that runs diagonal through it.
Liechty said most county owned parks near courthouses are there for expansion.
“The idea bothers people almost more than closing Gale Street,” she said.
Councilman Dave Martin said, like other common council members, he hasn’t talked to any of his constituents that would be in favor of closing Gale Street.
“Many people ask about the green space and what is wrong with that,” Martin said.
Daniel hesitated giving his comments on using the green space, saying, “It’s your community.”
However, he went on to say green space is complementary to the building and the experience for those seeking justice.
Though Washington, D.C., isn’t an apples-to-apples comparison, he said, green space in the capitol is complementary to its buildings and could be compared to most courthouses in northeast Indiana.
Councilman Dave Olson said cutting off Gale Street would be cutting off another access to Cameron Memorial Community Hospital.
In order to hold a vote, City Attorney Kim Shoup said a formal petition would have had to be submitted, listing certain criteria. Since nothing was filed, the council could not hold an official vote.
If a vote had been able to be held, Councilwoman Kathy Armstrong said due to her relationship with the county, she would have had to recuse herself. She works in juvenile criminal justice.
Mayor Richard Hickman said the county could submit the information and have a public hearing, but Martin said with opinions sounding they way they were, it wasn’t worth wasting the time of the commissioners.
“I’ll be honest, I don’t favor closing Gale Street,” Martin said. “I initially did, but have been swayed by my constituents.”
It wasn’t the answer Martin felt the commissioners wanted to hear, but it’s the answer they got.
“Don’t think we’re saying no to the project,” said Hysong. “In my mind there are more ways to utilize that space. Gale Street is a small amount of space.”
He continued, saying Daniel and his firm can figure something out.
Fee said no matter what, the project is needed and they will keep going.
“We recognize it’s a city decision to close the street,” he said. “We respect that and will proceed accordingly.”
Martin said it was hard to say no to friends and the council will do what it can to help facilitate other progress.
