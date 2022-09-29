FREMONT – Around 50 people showed up for Cameron Medicine Family open house Wednesday that marked the end of a yearlong renovation, said Cameron Hospital Marketing Manager Haley Jepson.
The project involved expanding the former three exam rooms to 11 and adding a new spacious lobby for the patients and additional working space for the hospital team, as well as hiring a new physician took Cameron a little less than a year.
“It was a very long construction,” said Executive Director at Cameron Medical Group Sarah Hagen.
Hagen said that the process took longer than expected because when the reconstruction began Cameron administration found a lot more “that needed repair” than they had expected. She said that they started the renovation because they found out that the community “had a much larger need than what we could provide.”
“We thought it was important to expand to support the growing community,” said Hagen.
She said that the hospital was getting phone calls from the patients that wanted to come to the practice, and it couldn’t accommodate them because of lack of space for the care providers. Hagen predicted that with the additional exam rooms and a procedure room, the clinic will see around 2,000 new patients.
Cameron Facilities Director Steve Wolfe said in a year they had managed to reconstruct 5,000 square feet. He added that the process took them long because the building itself was old. Wolfe said that it was constructed about 40 years ago, “and not a ton has been done since then.”
“The building was a challenge,” he said.
Local contractors contributed to the renovation, Wolfe added. The firms that participated in the process include JICI, Clear Lake Electric, Lakeland Electronics, A-1 Door Specialties, Jack Laurie Group, and others.
Jepson noted that one of the follow-ups of the Cameron Medicine Family in Fremont reconstruction that Cameron and Fremont communities were particularly excited about was adding a new physician, Christopher Gasaway, who was a graduate of Fremont High School.
Gasaway is a double board-certified family and sports medicine care provider. He completed his medical degree from Kansas City University and received his family medicine residency through Reid Health and sports medicine fellowship through Community Health Network in Indianapolis.
Gasaway said he was not only excited to provide care in his hometown, but he was also working his way back since even before going to his medical school.
“That was something that even when we left going to medical school and everything else, we had talked about coming back, and everything worked out for us to be able to come back,” he said.
Gasaway added that he and his family were excited about his new position because he got to raise his kids in the same community, he had grown up in. Hagen said that the Fremont community had already shown support to their local Cameron facility demonstrating that with continued return to the hospital and positive feedback.
“I think the community has shown great support for Cameron,” said Hagen.
