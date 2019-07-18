ANGOLA — The Steuben County 4-H Fair officially opens Friday at the Steuben County fairgrounds, 100 Lane 101 Crooked Lake.
Opening ceremonies don’t begin until 5:30 p.m., but there is plenty going on Friday before the ceremonies for people to see and do including the dog and poultry shows and a lasagna dinner.
Friday also features the truck and tractor pulls and a free concert by Greg Rhodes as well as the Miss Steuben County and Little Miss and Mister pageant.
Livestock shows continue Saturday with swine, rabbits and dairy. There will also be 9 a.m. goat yoga class, a noon rocket launch, a fish fry dinner and a concert by Mason Dixon Line before the 8 p.m. rodeo by Diamond J Rodeo Company.
Sunday’s shows kick off with the horse and pony English, versatility and speedmanship classes starting at 9 a.m. Bunny yoga will start at 10:30 a.m. and the beef show will start at 2 p.m.
Mud fans can go to the Mid-Summer Mud Run, also at 2 p.m., and DNR Naturalist Nicky Ball will present a program on ice cream glacier goodies at 3:30 p.m. Scott Lepley will do chainsaw carvings from 4-8 p.m. and the Metz Happy-go-Lucky 4-H club will serve a hog roast dinner at 5 p.m.
Sunday also marks the start of the JoJu Animal Petting Zoo and Pig Races, which will be from 4-9 p.m. through Tuesday. The petting zoo will be open Wednesday as well, but no pig races will be held.
Monday has small and large animal shows with started calves kicking off the day starting at 8:30 a.m. Horses take to their arena at 11 a.m. for showmanship, western pleasure, halter and trail classes. Cats begin at 2 p.m. and sheep at 5 p.m.
The Fremont Ready, Willing and Able 4-H club will serve a brisket mac dinner beginning at 5 p.m. and thespians from Prairie Heights High School will give a free drama performance Monday at 7 p.m.
Goats and horses are the animals to see Tuesday during the fair with the goat show beginning at 8:30 a.m. and the horse and pony contesting show beginning at 2 p.m.
Tuesday is kids day at the fair and will also have activities throughout the day for children including craft time, carnival games, coloring contests, a paper airplane toss, pedal tractor pull, a pet parade and more.
The Hubie Ashcraft Band plays from 7-9 p.m. Tuesday and the 101 Lakes Kiwanis will serve a chicken and noodles dinner in the Lions Building.
The best of the best showmen in small and large animal will be named Wednesday as the small animal contest gets underway at 4 p.m. and the large animal at 6 p.m.
Indiana Conservation Officer Jake Carlile will give a 2:30 p.m. demonstration with his K-9, a taco dinner will begin at 5 p.m. and a classic car and truck cruise-in will take place from 5-8 p.m.
Thursday will wrap up the fair with the livestock auction, beginning at 10 a.m. in Rensch Hall.
