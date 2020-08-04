3 arrested locally
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested Monday and Tuesday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Steven D. Curtis, 26, of the 500 block of Riverside Drive, Coldwater, Michigan, arrested on Interstate 69 on a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated.
• Darrin T. Perkowski, 52, of the 5000 block of C.R. 7, Garrett, arrested on a misdemeanor warrant.
• Charro D. Virgil-Hollins, 42, of the 5000 block of Sundance Court, Battle Creek, Michigan, arrested on Interstate 69 on a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated.
