Police arrest five people
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after they were arrested by police on Thursday. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Bryan C. Hughes, 40, of the 6300 block of S.R. 1, St. Joe, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony failure to appear in court.
• Lucio D. Jacquez, 31, of the 6800 block of North C.R. 650W, Shipshewana, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Nicole Licona, 33, of the 35000 block of Sainte Foy Street, Murrieta, California, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Heather C. Miller, 33, of the 8100 block of Lakeside Court, Fort Wayne, arrested on Ray Road at Toledo Street, Fremont, on a charge of misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia.
• Andrew J. Moreno, 40, of the 100 block of Ray Road, arrested on Ray Road at Toledo Street on charges of felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia.
