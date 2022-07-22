ANGOLA — Angola High School is having a mandatory dual credit meeting for all students involved in the program.
The meeting will be held Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the Angola High School auditorium. The school asks that you enter through the main gym at door 22.
Students signed up for pre-calculus and calculus should be in attendance. Any student that has interest in taking a dual credit course is more than welcome to come and learn about the opportunities available. There are many dual credit options and students can take advantage of the meeting to find which classes they’d like to take.
There will be representatives from Ivy Tech and Trine University to review the class options and the requirements to take a dual credit course. This meeting will also go over how to sign up for a class, the cost for each subject and the reimbursement process.
