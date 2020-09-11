ANGOLA — Steuben County residents are reporting telephone scams to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department.
The scam calls appear to be coming from local exchange prefixes such as 316 and 667, said a news release from the sheriff’s department.
“The caller states they are with the Social Security Office and claims your social security number has been compromised and used illegally resulting in some sort of criminal charges against you. The scammer then goes on to say that you will be arrested unless you make a payment to resolve the issue,” says the news release.
The call is a scam. The Social Security Administration will not ask for personal information or payment to resolve legal issues.
On its web site at ssa.gov, the Social Security Administration says it uses emails, text messages and social media to provide information on programs and services.
“We will not, however, request personal or financial information through these methods. Sometimes, we send emails with information that are particular to your needs, usually after a discussion with you in person or over the phone,” says the web site. “When Social Security makes phone contact, it is often to confirm the legitimacy of claims.”
The SSA will not make legal threats.
“The sheriff’s department does not arrest people for the Social Security Administration for any reason,” the sheriff’s department news release stressed. “Never give out any personal information over the phone especially if it’s a random unsolicited call.”
Reports about fraudulent phone calls from people claiming to be from Social Security continue to increase, the official SSA website says.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.