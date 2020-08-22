ORLAND — Lois Marie Booth always kept busy on the farm and with her family.
Born at a teeny 2 pounds on Sept. 1, 1920 in rural Pleasant Lake, Booth’s parents, Estle and Pearl Landis, kept her warm in a shoebox on the door of the oven and fed her diluted Eagle Brand sweetened condensed milk.
When she was in third grade, her family moved to rural Orland.
“They really liked it because they had indoor plumbing and running water,” said Lois’ daughter, Alice Friend.
Lois and Lincoln Booth were married April 30, 1939, and have two children, Bill Booth and Alice, both of Orland.
Lois doted on her eight grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and more than 20 great-great-grandchildren.
“One year, she went to 40-some ball games. She kept track,” said Alice. Lois also kept careful records of birthdays, anniversaries and other important dates and was sure to send greetings to family and friends.
She is a member of the Orland Congregational Church and put in more than 75 years with the Order of the Eastern Star and home economics club.
A stroke two years ago took a lot of steam out of the stalwart farm girl. To celebrate her 100th birthday, Alice and Bill have set a goal of her receiving 100 cards.
Send birthday cards to: Lois Booth, 10530 W. 400N, Orland IN 46776.
Lincoln, who passed away in 1999, and Lois worked hard on the land left to them by her parents. They established Booth’s Poultry Farm, still in operation as Miller Poultry.
From the days of horse-drawn equipment, Lois watched her northeastern Indiana farm evolve and never lost her love for it.
“When we ran this field out here with the combine, we’d stop and pick her up,” said Bill, pointing to a sea of corn on the secluded, quiet property.
Lois continued keeping house, mowing the grass and watching after her family until her stroke. Alice said her longevity is the result of staying busy and caring for others.
In the mid-1900s, Lois and Lincoln planted pine trees that eventually became Booth’s Tree Farm. Opened in 1988, Booth’s Tree Farm sold 4,000-5,000 Christmas trees a year and became a holiday tradition for many. The tree operation ceased two years ago.
A Booth family tradition included wreaths made by Lois. She crafted one for each relative and hung them on her wood-sided home back a long lane by a private lake. Sometimes there were as many as 50 of them hanging on the front of her house, said Bill.
Everybody went to Grandma’s for Thanksgiving and left with a wreath.
