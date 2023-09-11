Police make nine arrests over the weekend
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after they were arrested by police over the weekend. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Ronald C. Albright, 62, of the 600 block of West C.R. 157S, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony child molesting.
• Angela D. Dellinger, 40, of the 5200 block of East North Port Road, Rome City, arrested on U.S. 20 at C.R. 750W on charges of felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of a legend drug or precursor and misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish and possession of paraphernalia.
• Roger B. Hernandez Lagunar, 25, of the 300 block of South Parham Road, Bronson, Michigan, arrested on Mills Street at Williams Street on a charge of operating a vehicle without ever obtaining a license.
• Tammy J. Mickle, 52, of the 00 block of Cole Street, Quincy, Michigan, arrested on Interstate 69 at the 149 mile marker on a charge of misdemeanor operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Jose G. Sanchez, 19, no address listed, arrested on South Wayne Street at Water Street on a charge of misdemeanor minor in possession of alcohol.
• Reid T. Stahler, 23, of the 800 block of East Maple Street, Bryan, Ohio, arrested on John McBride Avenue at East Maumee Street on a charge of misdemeanor operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Tyler B. Stinson, 22, of the 2800 block of East Strater Road, Kendallville, arrested on in the 3000 block of West Maumee Street on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Zaharie K. Vernon, 29, of the 4200 block of South King Drive, Chicago, arrested on Interstate 80 at the 153 mile marker on a misdemeanor fugitive warrant.
• Robert L. Whitford II, 47, of the 7000 block of South Wayne Street, Hamilton, arrested at home on charges of felony domestic battery with a prior unrelated conviction against the same victim, strangulation and criminal confinement.
