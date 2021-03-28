Rezoning approved for large hog farm
ALBION — The Noble County Commissioners approved a rezoning Monday that will clear the way for a 5,200-head hog operation in west-central Noble County.
Steve Reid had petitioned the Noble County Plan Commission for his land in the 4500 block of West C.R. 200N, Albion, to be rezoned from A1 to A3. An A3 designation allows for a confined-feeding operation.
The Plan Commission gave a unanimous recommendation of approval to the commissioners.
Noble County Plan Director Theresa Tackett told the commissioners Monday that several neighbors had attended the Plan Commission meeting, but no one spoke against the proposed rezoning. The only questions raised concerned how manure would be spread and how odor would be controlled. Both of those questions were answered satisfactorily at the Plan Commission meeting, Tackett said.
Casey’s General Store proposed for Ashley
ASHLEY — Casey’s General Stores Inc. has submitted detailed plans for a store in Ashley to the DeKalb County Department of Development Services.
The plans show a store on the southeast corner of the Interstate 69 and S.R. 4 interchange, with an address of 604 E. State St.
Engineering drawings show a building of 39.5 by 100.5 feet, or nearly 4,000 square feet.
The front of the property shows five fueling bays for passenger vehicles, with each appearing to have room for four fuel pumps. Behind the building are four fueling bays for large trucks, as shown among 23 pages of design documents.
The site of the store currently is owned by Wayne E. Klink Jr. and Carol E. Klink. It is immediately to the northwest of the Family Dollar distribution center.
A building permit for the store has not been approved or issued, according to the Department of Development Services.
Anti-racist rally planned for DeKalb courthouse
AUBURN — A group known as the Indiana Mutual Aid Coalition is organizing a rally in Auburn on Saturday, April 3, in response to reports of a Ku Klux Klan gathering in the Auburn area on that day.
An anti-racist “Day of Solidarity” from 1-3:30 p.m. at the DeKalb County Courthouse in downtown Auburn is being promoted on Facebook and Twitter accounts of the coalition.
“This is NOT a protest, but rather an assembly of people networking against racial injustice and hate,” the coalition’s promotional material says.
In early February, reports surfaced that a group known as The Church of the Ku Klux Klan, based in Texas, was planning an “Indiana White Unity Meet & Greet” in Auburn on April 3.
The Klan group’s website did not specify a time or place for the gathering. It instructed people to contact the group through its website for information about attending the event.
In February, the Southern Poverty Law Center, which tracks hate groups, said it believed the Klan rally would take place on an unidentified private property near Auburn.
Sketch of shooting suspect produces tips
AUBURN — After releasing a sketch of a shooting suspect Wednesday afternoon, Auburn Police are investigating about a dozen tips that came from the public.
A 16-year-old girl was shot in the incident March 20 at 4:50 a.m. at Castle Court Apartments, on North Dewey Street in northeastern Auburn. She survived her wound.
Police have many unanswered questions about the incident, Auburn Police Capt. Cory Heffelfinger said. He revealed for the first time that the victim was alone in the apartment at the time of the shooting, although she lives there with parents. The shooter apparently did not rob anything from the apartment.
The suspect is described as a white man over 6 feet tall, weighing more than 200 pounds.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has any other information about the crime is urged to call the Auburn Police Department, Detective Quick, at (260) 920-3200, ext. 1905, police said.
A Crime Stoppers reward is being offered for information resulting in an arrest and conviction of the shooter, police said.
Lakeland school district picks superintendent
LAGRANGE — The Lakeland school district soon will have a new superintendent.
The school board announced Friday morning it has offered the school district’s top job to West Noble High School Principal Dr. Gregory Baker.
Baker will replace Lakeland Superintendent Dr. Eva Merkel, who announced in December she would be retiring at the end of the current school year.
Board President David Larimer said he and the rest of the board members were impressed by the high quality of all the candidates who applied for the job. He said Baker’s understanding of northeast Indiana and his leadership of West Noble High School made Baker the board’s first choice.
Baker will be formally introduced on Monday, April 12, when the board meets to officially approve his new contract. The board then will meet a week later to formally hire Baker, giving him a start date of July 1.
Baker has been the principal of West Noble since 2011.
Region approaches 14% full vaccination
INDIANAPOLIS — Close to another 3,000 residents of the four-county area have become fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Total doses of vaccine administered went up again, as allotments of vaccines have increased and more people become eligible for the shots.
As of Friday afternoon, a total of 32,917 people in the four-county northeast area had received at least one dose of a vaccine, representing just about 20% of the total population in Noble, DeKalb, LaGrange and Steuben counties.
Of those, 22,775 have been fully vaccinated, either by receiving both doses of a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or one of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which started being distributed recently in the area.
That’s 13.8% of the total four-county area population.
Overall vaccine distribution this week was up. This week, 3,488 more people received a vaccine, up from 2,822 a week ago, while the number of people who became fully vaccinated in the past week also was up slightly from 2,892 to 2,954.
This week brought several updates on the vaccine front, the most notable being that any Hoosier age 16 and older will be able to sign up for vaccinations starting Wednesday. Teens 16 and 17 years old will be able to get the Pfizer vaccine, the only vaccine approved for ages under 18.
