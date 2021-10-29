ANGOLA — Angola’s Halloween festivities will come to a head with Fall Fest on the Public Square all day Saturday.
Beginning at 10 a.m., multiple events will run throughout the day, including crafts and hay rides.
James Thomas will perform live music in front of Monument Pizza from 1-3 p.m. The Neither Nitty Nor Gritty Old Boy Band will perform from 5-7 p.m.
At 3 p.m., a pumpkin carving contest will take place in front of City Hall. Pumpkins must be brought to the registration table for judging and will be placed around the Steuben County Soldiers’ Monument afterwards for viewing.
The annual costume contest will follow at 4 p.m. in front of the Brokaw Movie House before the city-wide Trick or Treat commences at 5 p.m.
As attendees spend the day enjoying the various activities available, local vendors will also have their wares set up for sidewalk sales, and various downtown businesses will be providing special deals and activities, such as a craft station at Jenny Lou’s Greenery that will be open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Caleo Cafe is also offering a craft station to create paper butterfly decorations and will have free hot chocolate for those who participate.
The butterflies are part of a communal downtown event for Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead), a Latin celebration honoring friends and relatives who have passed away. Participating downtown businesses will have altares where people can visit and view photos of loved ones as well as other special mementos.
Altar locations include Trine University, Cahoots Coffee Cafe, Jenny Lou’s Greenery, Caleo Cafe, Elemento, Evolve Cryostudio, Fitt 4 Life and Mitchell’s Clothing & Tuxedos.
The altar event began Thursday and will run through Monday, when Day of the Dead officially begins.
For those who may arrive earlier than 10 a.m., the Steuben County Farmers Market will also be open for its final gathering of the year.
The market will run from 8 a.m. to noon in the parking lot of the Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., with a variety of fresh fruits, vegetables, local honey, baked goods and crafted wares.
Angola Fall Fest is sponsored by the Downtown Angola Coalition, the Steuben County Community Foundation and Ridenour Acres.
The parking quadrants on Public Square will be blocked to traffic for the event thanks to gates provided by the city of Angola.
