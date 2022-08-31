ANGOLA — Civil War and slave quilts by quilter and historian Sharon Zonker are on display for the first time as a new September exhibit at Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County.
Zonker will also be giving a free presentation in the library about her exhibit on Sept. 22 at 6:30 p.m.
“My husband and I are both educators, and we both have degrees in history,” said Zonker, Auburn.
She said her husband, Jerry Zonker, was interested in the history of the Civil War, and that was why they visited many battlefields.
Sharon Zonker said she was not as interested in the battles as her husband was, but she was curious about the culture of the time and especially about women’s plight during the Civil War.
“We would go to Civil War shows where you would buy original Civil War artifacts, not reproduction, but original thing. And eventually the women who accompanied their husbands to sell stuff started selling things that were appropriate for the women,” said Zonker.
After they retired the Zonkers spent 20 winters in Charleston, South Carolina. where the Civil War started, and it was there where they became friends with “a lot of different African-American residents that descended from slaves.”
“We met quite a few whose parents or grandparents, or event great-grandparents had been slaves, and they would tell us about what little they remembered about that,” she said.
Zonker then gave a talk in the Historical Society of Steuben County on women’s suffrage, and that is when the library suggested making an exhibition and a talk. She realized she did not want to do the suffrage piece again, and she decided to develop a talk on the Underground Railroad because of the impression the slave descendants made on her.
“I’ve always been interested in the Underground Railroad because when I was a teacher, I taught fourth grade, and it’s Indiana history, and I taught about the Underground Railroad to my students in the fourth grade, so I have always been interested in it,” she said.
Zonker said for every area of the railroad she has a quilt that can accompany it. She made more than 150 quilts. During her talk at the library, she is also going to pay special attention to the famous people from the Underground Railroad like Harriet Tubman and Sojourner Truth.
The presentation will also highlight the role Steuben Country played in the work of the Underground Railroad, and in how slaves escaped through Auburn and Angola and ended up in Detroit, so that they could cross over into Canada for their freedom, said Zonker.
Zonker said that her quilts are based on original designs or on research into the quilts designs of that time. She even made one reminding how enslaved men and women made coded quilts and then used them to navigate their escape on the Underground Railroad.
“I made a quilt, and I will explain the code. It’s part of my talk,” said Zonker.
But Zonker does not merely copy traditional quilt designs. In her works traditional quilt patterns are mixed creatively to represent various historical figures or events. Zonker designed quilts that represent Grimké Sisters and quilts dedicated to Sojourner Truth, Harriet Tubman and Louisa May Alcott.
“She wrote ‘Little Women’, but she was a big one who helped, her family helped a lot of slaves escape, so I made a quilt that tells her life story,” said Zonker.
Karen Holman from Adult Services and Programming of Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County said that some of the fabrics used in the quilts were made in the Carolinas. Zonker said that the fabrics she used copied the fabrics from Civil War time.
“The textile companies today are making fabrics that copy the fabrics from Civil War time,” she said.
Holman noted that the exposition is well-labeled, and that the library encourages visitors to come and listen to Zonker’s presentation. Holman said they were trying to hold a new exhibition in the library every month, but they were not always successful in that.
October’s display, however, is already planned too, and it will be dedicated to Northeast Indiana Woodworkers's challenge.
Concerning Zolker’s exhibit, Holman said that this is the first display in the library of that kind that she was aware of, and that they would love to repeat it at some point.
“We will probably want to repeat that again,” said Holman. “We are honored to have that.”
