ANGOLA — The Metropolitan School District of Steuben County is set to consider issuing up to $5.5 million in new bond debt this year to fund multiple facility upgrades across the school corporation. Board approval of the move could come as soon as April.
The possible issuance of a general obligation bond was floated at last Tuesday’s MSD of Steuben County Board of Trustees meeting. However, District administrators and board members have discussed the need for facility upgrades at previous board meetings dating back to January, with the goal of starting at least some work in 2021.
Superintendent Brent Wilson told board members last week that the district currently has the capacity to borrow up to $5.575 million without needing to hold a referendum. It would be a tax exempt bond, likely with an interest rate between 1-1.5%.
“It’s a favorable time to be doing any kind of general obligation bond,” Wilson said, referring to the low interest rates.
If a general obligation bond is issued, the District would have three years to spend the bond money, meaning three years to complete any projects.
“If we move forward next month with approval the bond would be sold late summer,” Wilson said. “I would actually recommend selling it in the fall so it would give you three full summers to do the work.”
More bonds could be issued, based on project types, Wilson said. Separate bonds exceeding the $5.5 million cap could be issued for installing a solar array, repaving parking lots, HVAC upgrades or athletic facility upgrades, he said, listing examples.
The MSD Board has discussed wanting to upgrade the school’s athletic facilities, including installing artificial turf at the high school football field. Cory Archbold, the school board’s president, mentioned in January that some entities in the community might even consider chipping in to make that happen by sponsoring specific upgrades.
However, Wilson said attorney Jeff Qualkinbush at Barnes & Thornburg cautioned him that when a district starts selling naming rights to a school facility it is no longer a public bond, since it constitutes a private use because someone else if benefiting from the arrangement. A bond could still be issued, but it would be a private, tax-exempt bond, which would increase the interest rate to 2%.
“It’s a little complicated but you can do it,” Wilson said about selling naming rights to the field to pay off a potential bond.
MSD conducted a facility assessment last year to determine the District’s needs. The list of projects included security camera upgrades, LED lighting on athletic fields, boiler and roof replacements and more.
Currently, MSD of Steuben County is paying about $2.7 million per year to service its existing debt. After this year, a construction bond used for elementary school upgrades nearly 25 years ago will be completely paid off.
“It’s perfect timing to start stacking in these projects,” Wilson said.
Wilson said he will bring an updated list of facility improvements to the Board in time for the April meeting so that a decision about whether to issue a bond could be made.
