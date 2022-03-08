ANGOLA — There are a couple big ticket items Steuben County government is looking at funding in the coming years and unless you went to one of Indiana's casinos, not a penny of your tax dollars will be used.
That's because the Steuben County Board of Commissioners is looking at using the little-used riverboat fund the county has at its disposal to pay for a couple large projects — a new air conditioning system for the Steuben County Jail and two new ambulances.
The big ticket items include a new chiller for the jail that has been bid at $187,040; commissioners accepted that bid on Monday and the work is expected to begin in about 15 weeks — just in time for cooling season.
The council approved spending riverboat money on keeping things cool in the jail, which has been battling chiller problems for about three years.
The county is also looking at purchasing two new ambulances in the coming two years at a cost of about $275,000 apiece.
Those two projects alone are going to come in at about $737,000 all totaled.
By the time the bills have been paid for the ambulance purchases and more revenue is put in the local riverboat account, Howard projected that there would be about $254,000 left in the riverboat fund in 2024.
"It still leaves a pretty comfortable balance in that account," Howard explained to the Steuben County Council on Tuesday. Howard has been meeting regularly with the Council each month so the county's fiscal body can keep up to date with what the commissioners are looking at spending money on.
The riverboat tax fund has been used — rarely — as sort of a savings account for the county. At current levels, the county receives about $120,000 a year in the fund.
The riverboat tax is the money riverboats, casinos and other gaming operations receive from admissions and wagering taxes. The money generated by these taxes are distributed equally to the non-host counties on a semi-annual basis. Counties that are hosts to the gambling operations receive a much larger portion of the money generated by the taxes.
Last year, Steuben County received a little more than $122,000 in riverboat tax revenue.
Due to a variety of issues, the county has rejected bids it received for ambulances in December. When the bids came in, only one could deliver a new ambulance to Steuben County Emergency Medical Service in 2022.
The preferred ambulance could not be delivered until 2023. With the county budgeting for another new ambulance in 2023, there's discussion on whether to buy two ambulances this year to take delivery on two in 2023 or one in 2023 and the other in early 2024.
No matter how it's done, if riverboat tax money is used, the only way a local resident is going to have any skin in the game is if he or she went to a casino, paid an admission and spent money wagering.
