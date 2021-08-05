CROOKED LAKE — An event that debuted last year is returning and sand sculpting is going to have two weekends of fun in Steuben County.
At Crooked Lake, more events are starting to come together between the planning of Kelly Bailey of SUP 101 Lakes and Scott Schwartz, the new Steuben County Parks Department superintendent.
Coming up on Saturday, Aug. 14, will be Color at Crooked Lake, an event that will feature shirt tie-dying and a sand sculpture competition at the Public Beach off of Lane 101.
“We’re going to have a little competition,” Schwartz said in a meeting of the Steuben County Commissioners on Monday.
People wanting to register for the sand sculpture contest need to do so by Monday by calling or texting SUP 101 Lakes at 624-2878.
The sand sculpture contest will take place from 10 a.m. to noon on Aug. 14.
The Tie-dye Beach Blast runs from 1-4 p.m. but people need to register by today, also by calling the number above. The cost for each shirt is $25. This provides participants with a t-shirt that includes a lake name or one with the SUP 101 Lakes logo. The lake names available include Crooked Lake, Lake James, Lake Gage, Snow Lake, Jimmerson Lake and Hamilton Lake.
Registration is necessary by today to ensure that the shirts can be ordered and available in time for the Aug. 14 event. Call or text the number above.
The sand sculpture event is free. It is being sponsored by SUP 101 Lakes, Steuben County Parks and Jimmy John’s Angola. Jimmy John’s is providing plastic buckets for people to use to haul their sand to their spots on the beach where they are creating their sculptures.
The first sand sculpture event will be Saturday at Pokagon State Park. This event, which has been going on for decades, will include a sand sculpture demonstration that will go on throughout the weekend.
It also features a sand castle and sculpture contest where members of the public can compete for prizes. There are three categories in the Pokagon contest, which takes place at the main beach on the third basin of Lake James. The categories are 4-9, 10-14 and 15 and older/families.
The Pokagon event runs from 2-4 p.m. Saturday.
Bailey said the Pokagon event could provide people with ideas for the Crooked Lake competition.
“Maybe people can use it as an inspiration for our event the next weekend,” she said.
