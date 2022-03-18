ANGOLA — Fairy doors are going to be materializing around downtown Angola.
The Downtown Angola Coalition is bringing fairy doors to businesses around Public Square.
Beginning April 1 tiny fairy doors will be sprouting up inside local businesses.
The intent of the fairy doors is, “to bring visitors inside the businesses,” said Chad Leggett, the director of Angola Main Street.
The fairy doors are also intended to entertain children. Each participating business is encouraged to come up with a story about their door and the fairy that uses it. Angola’s own storyteller, Lou Ann Homan, is possibly going to create a few stories for local businesses.
The doors are supposed to be child-friendly. Businesses that want to participate, put up a door, write a story about who lives there, and either put the story by the door or use a QR code so people can access it through their smart devices. They can be crafted as fancy as one wishes.
What is a fairy door? The tiny doors measure less than 1-foot-tall and nearly 5-inches wide. Their composition varies. Some are made of wood, some are made of plastic, and some are even made of clay. They are placed in gardens or beside home or business doors.
“How else will your small friends find a way into your house or garden if you don’t have a fairy door to welcome them?” said the website of the Fairy Home and Garden’s blog.
The importance of fairy doors varies depending on who you ask. Many believe the doors are simply tiny accessories to charm your homes and gardens.
Fairyologists, those who study fairies, their mythology and the ways in which fairies “interact” with our word, believe the doors hold a deeper purpose.
“Fairy doors have been thought of to be magical portals to their world. Fairyologists will tell you that humans can’t travel between these worlds — it’s only for fairies,” said the website of the Fairy Home and Garden’s blog.
Designing the perfect fairy door for your space all depends on your own personal tastes. You can construct the door to coincide with your business or you can keep a fairy theme. There are no creativity constructs for your fairy doors.
The DAC President Colleen Everage came up with the idea of fairy doors for Angola’s Public Square and surrounding businesses. Similar events have been held in neighboring communities.
“She always comes up with such fun ideas. She’s great,” said Leggett.
The DAC plans to have a fairy door celebration at the end of the month of April at Sutton’s Deli with a contest for all participants.
“Fairy doors should be a fun way for families to interact with our local businesses and destinations,” Everage said.
If you are interested in your business downtown participating in the DAC fairy door event reach out to Leggett at chadeleggett@gmail.com.
“Fairy doors will be installed during the first week in April and in May will magically disappear until next year,” Everage said.
