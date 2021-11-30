ANGOLA — The Turning Point Homeless Shelter of Steuben County will host its tenth annual Christmas benefit concert Thursday night at 7 p.m.
The concert will be held in the Dale Hughes, Jr. Auditorium of the Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St.
Popular, classic Christmas music will be performed by the Auburn Community Band. The band is comprised of musicians from not only Auburn but also from throughout Steuben County and northeast Indiana. These are musicians who love to play music and are donating their time and talents for this special night.
Christmas holiday pop music — some with accompanying vocals — will be also be featured in the performance.
The concert is free, and tickets are not needed. Donations will be gathered at the event, with all proceeds going directly to the work of Turning Point Shelter.
Turning Point provides temporary housing, food and support to the homeless and transients in Steuben County.
For more information about the Christmas concert or Turning Point, call 665-9191.
