ANGOLA — The judicial system’s not there yet, but there was talk Tuesday that broached whether Steuben County needed a staff person to handle translation services for the courts.
In Tuesday’s meeting of the Steuben County Council, Steuben Superior Court Judge William Fee received approval for an additional appropriation of $2,000.
The courts have already used up their budget of $9,000 for translation for the year.
“We’ve used up all of our money this year because I don’t speak Spanish,” Fee said. “We have a lot of people in this community who don’t speak English as their first language.”
He said there were more people moving into or working in the county who are Spanish speakers that end up having encounters with the courts, but it is difficult to plan for these cases.
“You don’t know when they’re going to come up,” Fee said.
Councilman Tony Isa asked if it would be more cost effective to hire a part-time staff member to provide translation.
“We’re not there yet,” Fee said.
While council members did not ask about the types of cases the courts were seeing with Spanish speakers, Fee offered that the predominant charge is operating a vehicle without ever having obtained a license, which is a Class C misdemeanor, the lowest level misdemeanor possible in Indiana’s criminal code.
Steuben County Sheriff R.J. Robinson said most of the crimes associated with Spanish speakers in the community are traffic related.
The courts have a number of people in the community who they call on to help with translation of a number of languages, but the greatest need is Spanish.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.