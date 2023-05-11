Three people arrested on Wednesday
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after they were arrested by police on Wednesday. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor's Office.
• Edwin E. Ackerman, 60, of the 1000 block of South C.R. 450W, arrested at the jail on a charge of felony operating while intoxicated.
• James L.Early, 42, of the 700 block of C.R. 411, Proctorville, Ohio, arrested at the jail on a charge of misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Larry N. McCaskill, 46, of the 1200 block of Edgewater Boulevard, Elkhart, arrested on Interstate 80 at the 134.6 mile marker on charges of misdemeanor false identifying statement and driving while suspended.
